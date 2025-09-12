Skip to content
Met Office issues weekend alert as UK braces for 80mph winds

Travel disruption and risk of falling debris expected

UK weather alert 80mph winds

Winds could reach 70–80mph in the most exposed coastal areas

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights:

  • Met Office issues yellow warning from 8pm Sunday to 6pm Monday
  • Winds could reach 70–80mph in the most exposed coastal areas
  • Travel disruption and risk of falling debris expected
  • Residents urged to secure outdoor items ahead of stormy conditions

Strong winds expected across southern and western UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the weekend, with winds of up to 80mph forecast to affect large parts of the UK. The alert will be in place from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

The warning covers much of west and southwest England and Wales, along with the entire southern coast of England. It also extends up the west coast towards Manchester. Gusts of 60mph are likely inland, rising to 70–80mph in exposed coastal areas and hilltops.

Monday morning peak

Forecasters expect the strongest winds on Monday morning, gradually moving east during the day. The Met Office has warned of delays to transport and the potential for injuries or danger to life from falling debris.

Residents in affected areas are advised to prepare by securing garden furniture, sheds, bins and other loose items.

Weather outlook before the storm

Before the weekend, Thursday will bring wind and rain to northwest Scotland, with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers elsewhere. Some showers may be heavy, with hail and thunder possible in western regions.

Friday is expected to remain breezy, with overnight showers along western coasts. Saturday could bring heavier downpours and isolated thunderstorms, alongside stronger winds and coastal gales.

Cooler but drier in the east

Eastern parts of the UK are likely to see brighter and drier spells, though temperatures will stay on the cooler side. London can expect highs of around 17–18°C across both Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters monitoring Atlantic low pressure

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said:
“We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely.”

South Asian WW2 veterans

The commemoration event honoured two South Asian WW2 veterans who died this year, Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain.

X/@britishfuture

South Asian WW2 veterans honoured at London commemoration

TWO South Asian Second World War veterans were honoured at a commemoration event in London on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony paid tribute to Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain, who both died this year.

The event, hosted by British Future and Eastern Eye with support from the Royal British Legion, also launched My Family Legacy, a project to raise awareness of South Asian contributions in the world wars and preserve family stories for future generations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race

Bridget Phillipson (L), Lucy Powell (Photo: Getty Images)

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race

IT WILL be a two-way contest between education secretary Bridget Phillipson and former Commons leader Lucy Powell for the post of Labour’s deputy leader after Emily Thornberry and Paula Barker withdrew from the race on Thursday (11).

Thornberry, who chairs the Commons foreign affairs committee, had secured 13 nominations from Labour MPs while Barker, the Liverpool Wavertree MP, had 14, well short of the 80 needed to progress.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Mandelson

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published. (Photo: Getty Images)

Peter Mandelson removed as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

PETER MANDELSON, the UK's ambassador to the United States, has been sacked over revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the government said.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that new messages showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood (Photo: Getty Images)

Calls grow for Shabana Mahmood to toughen settlement rules

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood is under pressure to immediately enforce stricter immigration rules as large numbers of migrants approach the point at which they can settle permanently in Britain.

Government figures revealed that from next year about 270,000 migrants will qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), the legal right to stay in the UK. The number is expected to rise sharply, reaching more than 600,000 by 2028, reported the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Rowley

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley (Photo: Getty Images)

Police watchdog calls for end to recording non-crime hate incidents

THE head of the police inspectorate has said that non-crime hate incidents should be scrapped, arguing that officers must draw a clear line between what is offensive and what is criminal.

Sir Andy Cooke, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, made the comments as he released his annual report on the state of policing in England and Wales. He said that while much of the public expect officers to tackle serious crime and anti-social behaviour, too much time is being spent on matters that do not amount to criminality.

Keep ReadingShow less
