Landlords may face £3,000 eviction costs under renters’ rights act

Landlords could spend about £3,000 to evict a tenant once the new law takes effect.

The renters’ rights act will scrap section 21 ‘no fault evictions’.

Some eviction cases could take months, with landlords losing rent during the process.

Landlords in England may soon face significantly higher costs when trying to evict tenants once the renters’ rights act comes into force in May 2026.

Property industry experts suggest the average eviction could cost around £3,000 in legal and court fees alone. The estimate does not include any rent landlords may lose while waiting for cases to move through the courts.

The new legislation will abolish section 21 ‘no fault evictions’, a rule that previously allowed landlords to regain possession of a property without giving a specific reason. Once the law takes effect, many landlords will instead have to rely on section 8, which requires legal grounds for eviction.

Greg Tsuman, managing director at estate agency Martyn Gerrard, reportedly said legal representation could quickly push costs higher. He explained that solicitors outside London might charge about £350 an hour, while more expensive practitioners could charge far more, as quoted in a news report.

He added that total costs of around £3,000 are likely when lawyers become involved, though the figure does not include lost rental income during the process.

Court delays add to landlord concerns

Industry figures say the eviction process could also take considerably longer under the new system.

Paul Shamplina, founder of Landlord Action, reportedly warned that some landlords could face nearly a year without rent if disputes end up in lengthy court proceedings, as quoted in a news report.

He said cases brought under section 8 tend to be more complex, with a greater risk of hearings being delayed or dismissed if paperwork is not completed correctly.

Shamplina added that removing a tenant is no longer a straightforward administrative task and that landlords may increasingly need specialist legal representation to navigate the court system.

Costs vary across the country

The financial impact could be even higher in some areas. According to the High Court Enforcement Officers Association, landlords and letting agents in London have faced eviction costs of up to £19,000 in recent cases when lost rental income is included.

The association also reported that landlords can wait anywhere between six months and a year to regain possession of their properties.

The renters’ rights act is expected to become law in May 2026, bringing one of the most significant changes to landlord and tenant rules in England in recent years.

For landlords, the reforms could mean a longer and more complex process when trying to recover properties from tenants.