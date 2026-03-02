Bristol landlords could face 20 per cent higher fines under new two-tier penalty plan

Fines could rise from £12,000 to £14,400 in certain cases.

Extra 10 per cent uplift planned where rents exceed Local Housing Allowance rates.

Landlord groups warn the move may shrink rental supply.

Bristol City Council is considering a two-tier penalty system that could increase landlord fines by up to 20 per cent when housing vulnerable tenants.

The proposal, now under consultation, would see standard penalties for failing to provide safety certificates or required declarations rise from £12,000 to £14,400 where tenants meet the council’s vulnerability criteria. Those categories include asylum seekers, people with substance dependencies, young adults, children and households on low incomes.

The plan also includes a further 10 per cent uplift where landlords charge rents above Local Housing Allowance rates, meaning some fines could climb even higher depending on the circumstances.

Why the fines are being raised

The council says the aim is to improve housing standards by imposing “quite significant penalties” on landlords who fail to comply with safety and licensing requirements, reportedly said by housing officer Tom Gilchrist in comments to the Telegraph.

He acknowledged that the changes “might push” some landlords out of the market, but suggested that larger portfolio landlords could replace them.

If approved, Bristol would become the first UK local authority to introduce differentiated penalty levels based on tenant vulnerability under the Renters’ Rights Act framework.

Fears over rental supply

Landlord groups have expressed concern about the direction of travel. Paul Shamplina of Landlord Action said that while compliance with safety rules is essential, the proposed premium risks creating an “endless escalation” of fines, reportedly said in a statement.

He added that such measures “could further reduce the supply of landlords willing to accommodate vulnerable tenants,” describing the approach as setting “a worrying precedent.”

The National Residential Landlords Association told the Telegraph it was unaware of any other council adopting a similar structure under the new legislative powers.

The consultation will now determine whether Bristol moves ahead. If it does, the decision could shape how other councils use their enforcement powers in the private rented sector.