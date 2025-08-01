Skip to content
 
Bristol University to open India campus next year

The Mumbai campus is set to open in the summer of 2026

Professor Evelyn Welch, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, receives the Letter of Intent from Vineet Joshi, secretary higher education and acting chairman of the University Grants Committee. (Photo: University of Bristol)

University of Bristol
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 01, 2025
THE University of Bristol has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its first international campus in Mumbai, which is set to open in the summer of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the UK-India education corridor, the British high commission in India has announced.

In a post on X, the British high commission in India said that the university would be offering its globally acclaimed programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, fintech, and more to Indian students.

"Big news from the UK-India education corridor! The University of Bristol is set to open a comprehensive campus in Mumbai. Approved by UGC, the campus will bring the university's world-renowned academic offerings spanning AI, data science, fintech, and more to Indian students," the British high commission said in the post on Tuesday (29).

The deputy high commissioner of the UK to India, Christina Scott, expressed her enthusiasm about the development, saying, "We are very excited, as today the University of Bristol has received the letter of intent from the University Grants Commission. The University of Bristol is the seventh British university to get permission to open a campus in India... We are very excited that they will be opening soon next year in Mumbai."

She added that the approval, granted on the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (2020), would help deepen the UK's engagement with India in terms of education, providing transnational education models that blend academic experiences in both countries.

"Today, we are celebrating five years of the National Education Policy, and it speaks to the quality of young people in India and British universities recognise the country's potential and the appetite of young Indians to learn, making them keen to be here and work with them to help them grow into the leaders they aspire to be," Scott stated.

"We have a lot of British universities that want to do more with India. Some are thinking about putting in applications, or some whom the University Grants Commission is considering. We also have numerous universities eager to attract Indian students to the UK for study, as well as those offering transnational education, which combines elements of both India and the UK. Those are all really very exciting opportunities."

According to a statement from the university, the Mumbai Enterprise Campus will serve as a hub for collaboration among industry leaders, academics, students, and local community partners, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial environment.

The campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in key areas where the University of Bristol excels globally, such as data science, economics, finance and investment, immersive arts, and fintech.

"Mumbai Enterprise Campus will bring together industry, academics, students and local community partners within a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Initial subjects taught at undergraduate and postgraduate level will focus on areas of global distinction for Bristol, such as data science, economics, finance and investment, immersive arts and financial technology, expanding to computer science and AI, business and management," the statement added.

(Agencies)

