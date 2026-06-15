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FIFA World Cup faces backlash after officials' on-camera gesture sparks racism concerns

Australian video review analyst Shaun Evans, whose hand gesture has since become the subject

FIFA World Cup faces backlash after officials' on-camera gesture sparks racism concerns

The incident occurred ahead of Germany's opening World Cup match against Curaçao on Sunday

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Anti-discrimination group Fare has called for a FIFA official to be removed from the World Cup
  • Video review analyst Shaun Evans was seen making an upside-down "OK" hand gesture during a live broadcast
  • Fare said the gesture resembled a symbol associated with white supremacist groups
  • FIFA has been asked to comment on the incident

FIFA is facing criticism after a World Cup official appeared to make a controversial hand gesture during a live broadcast, prompting concerns from anti-racism campaigners and calls for action from football's governing body.

The incident occurred ahead of Germany's opening World Cup match against Curaçao on Sunday, when television cameras briefly focused on the tournament's video review team working from FIFA's broadcast centre in Dallas.

Among those shown was Australian video review analyst Shaun Evans, whose hand gesture has since become the subject of scrutiny.

Anti-racism group calls for action

Fare, an organisation that works with FIFA and UEFA to monitor racism and discrimination in football, said the gesture appeared to resemble an upside-down "OK" symbol that has been used by white supremacist and far-right groups.

In a statement, the organisation said its experts believed the gesture closely matched a sign recognised in extremist circles as a "white power" symbol.

Fare argued that Evans should play no further role in the tournament and questioned why such a gesture would be made while cameras were broadcasting the officials to a global audience.

Andrew Meimarakis, Assistant Referee 1, Daniel Elder, Fourth Official, Shaun Evans, Referee and Kearney Robinson, Assistant Referee 2 Getty Images

Gesture at centre of debate

The symbol involves joining the thumb and forefinger to form a circle while extending the remaining fingers.

Although widely used as a harmless sign meaning "OK", the gesture has also become controversial after being adopted by some far-right groups in recent years.

In 2019, the New York-based Anti-Defamation League added the symbol to its database of hate signs, while stressing that context remains crucial when determining its meaning.

The gesture is also associated with the long-running "circle game", a prank in which people attempt to trick others into looking at an upside-down hand sign.

It remains unclear whether Evans was making a political statement, participating in a prank or using the gesture for another reason.

Neither FIFA nor Evans had publicly commented on the allegation at the time of reporting.

Football Australia and the Professional Football Referees Association have also been approached for comment.

Evans is one of 30 video review analysts selected by FIFA for the World Cup, which is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The officials work from a centralised operations centre in Dallas rather than at match venues.

FIFA under renewed scrutiny

The incident has placed FIFA under fresh scrutiny during the tournament, with anti-discrimination campaigners urging the organisation to respond swiftly.

Fare noted that broadcasters appeared to stop showing the video review team during pre-match segments after the incident, raising further questions about how the matter is being handled.

The controversy comes as football authorities continue efforts to tackle racism and discrimination across the game, with major tournaments increasingly under pressure to act quickly when concerns are raised.

controversydiscriminationracismfootballfifa world cup 2026
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