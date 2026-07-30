How 'Peppa Pig' won a global court order over just a few seconds of audio

Highlights

A UK court found that short Peppa Pig audio clips were repeatedly used in Wolfoo videos

The ruling has led to a global takedown order covering all Wolfoo videos

The case focused on copied sound rather than similarities in the characters' appearance

A few seconds of dialogue, including simple words such as "hooray!", proved decisive in one of the biggest copyright disputes involving children's content on YouTube.

The High Court in London has ordered all videos featuring the animated character Wolfoo to be removed from platforms including YouTube after ruling that the cartoon unlawfully copied audio from Peppa Pig. The decision follows a legal battle between entertainment company Hasbro, which owns the rights to Peppa Pig, and Vietnamese animation studio SConnect.

Audio, not animation, became the key evidence

When Hasbro and Peppa Pig creator Astley Baker Davies launched legal proceedings in 2022, they initially raised concerns about Wolfoo's appearance and artwork.

However, the case ultimately centred on audio clips taken from Peppa Pig. According to the judgment, Wolfoo videos used short recordings of characters saying words and phrases such as "hooray!", with the court finding the copying to be "prolific" and "long-standing".

Mr Justice Smith said the evidence of audio copying was compelling and ruled that the infringement extended across a significant number of videos.

Hundreds of millions of views under scrutiny

Wolfoo has built a substantial audience online, with one of its YouTube channels attracting more than 13 million subscribers and its videos collectively amassing hundreds of millions of views.

During the case, the court examined 92 English-language Wolfoo videos and found Peppa Pig audio in every one of them. Around three-quarters of the foreign-language videos reviewed were also found to contain the copyrighted sound clips.

SConnect acknowledged that some videos produced before mid-2020 contained Peppa Pig audio, blaming an independent contractor for using the material without the company's knowledge. It argued that the affected videos had since been removed and that newer productions relied entirely on original recordings.

The judge rejected those arguments, concluding that some infringing videos had simply been moved to other channels and that claims all newer audio was created in-house could be disproved.

Court orders worldwide removal

Although SConnect argued that any order should apply only to the videos examined during the proceedings, the court ruled that all Wolfoo videos must be removed.

The order applies across the UK, the European Union and all 166 World Trade Organisation member states, including Vietnam and the United States.

Andrew Lee, head of intellectual property at Brandsmiths, the law firm representing Hasbro, described the ruling as significant because it allows the company to protect the Peppa Pig brand across multiple territories through a single court action.

The judgment highlights how even brief snippets of copyrighted audio can carry significant legal consequences, particularly when they are used repeatedly across content distributed to millions of viewers worldwide.