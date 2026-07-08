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Why Charli XCX jokingly declared war on Peppa Pig after one viral comment

The exchange quickly spread across social media

Why Charli XCX jokingly declared war on Peppa Pig after one viral comment

The singer jokingly texted Clairo saying, "Let's f**k her up," sparking an online frenzy

X/ PopBase
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Charli XCX came to Clairo's defence after Peppa Pig's playful "I don't know her" remark went viral
  • The singer jokingly texted Clairo saying, "Let's f**k her up," sparking an online frenzy
  • PinkPantheress and fans also joined the light-hearted exchange as the fictional feud gathered momentum

What started as a playful celebrity game has turned into one of the internet's most unexpected viral moments, with Charli XCX jokingly threatening to "f**k up" Peppa Pig after the beloved cartoon character appeared to dismiss singer Clairo.

The exchange quickly spread across social media, drawing reactions from fans and fellow musicians, while turning an unlikely clash between a pop star and a fictional children's character into a trending talking point.

Peppa Pig's viral remark sparked the joke

The playful exchange began during Peppa Pig's appearance in Pitchfork's Over/Under game, where the animated character rated a selection of music artists.

While expressing admiration for acts including PinkPantheress and The Beatles, Peppa responded to Clairo by saying, "I don't know her," a line widely recognised as a reference to Mariah Carey's famous response when asked about Jennifer Lopez.

The remark, accompanied by a knowing glance at the camera, quickly gained traction online.

Charli XCX rushed to Clairo's defence

After seeing the clip, Charli XCX privately messaged Clairo, writing, "Let's f**k her up," alongside a screenshot of the viral post.

Clairo later shared the exchange on social media, prompting thousands of reactions from fans, many of whom responded with pig and bacon-themed jokes.

PinkPantheress, whom Peppa had praised in the original video, also joined the conversation, posting a message supporting Clairo.

As the exchange continued, Clairo responded to the growing attention with humour, replying to posts before eventually telling followers, "ok that's enoughhhhh lolllllllllll."

Some fans joked that the viral moment was the perfect opportunity for the singer to announce new music, though Clairo replied that she did not have anything ready to share.

Her most recent album, Charm, was released in 2024, with its accompanying tour concluding in 2025.

Charli XCX keeps her focus on new music

While the online joke continued to gather momentum, Charli XCX did not publicly add to the exchange.

Instead, the singer has been focusing on promoting her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film, which is scheduled for release on July 24.

Although fans speculated that one of the track titles could be a playful nod to the viral exchange, there has been no indication that the album references the light-hearted social media moment.

peppa pigviralcharli xcxpeppa pig viral comment
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