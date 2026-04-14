Green Party faces backlash over ‘coconut’ remark targeting David Lammy

Senior Green councillor criticised for using racial slur against David Lammy.

Pressure mounts on Zack Polanski to take disciplinary action.

Row comes weeks before key London local elections.

The Green Party is facing mounting criticism after a senior London councillor used a racial slur against Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, with calls growing for disciplinary action just weeks before local elections.

Hau-Yu Tam, Deputy Leader of the Lewisham Green Group, drew backlash after referring to Lammy as a “coconut” in a post on X. The comment followed reports that the Tottenham MP had told Cabinet a family member should not be on benefits.

The post has since been deleted, but the reaction has continued to build, placing pressure on Green Party Deputy Leader Zack Polanski over how the situation is handled.

Pressure builds on party leadership

Labour figures were quick to respond. Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, described the remark as a racist slur, reportedly saying it is used to question whether someone belongs to their own community.

She added that such language has no place in politics and called for Cllr Tam to be suspended, as quoted in a news report.

Labour chair Anna Turley also criticised the party’s response, suggesting that failure to act could lead voters to question the Greens’ stance on such issues.

Attention has also turned to Polanski, who has been criticised for not publicly condemning the remark. Oppong-Asare reportedly said his response “speaks volumes”, increasing pressure on the party leadership to take a clearer position.

Zack Polanski Getty Images

The Green Party spokesperson stated that the comments do not reflect the party’s views and confirmed the post had been removed.

Election momentum meets controversy

The row comes at a sensitive moment for the Greens, who are expected to make gains in the upcoming London local elections.

Analysts suggest the party could win hundreds of seats in Inner London, while Labour is projected to lose a significant share of its current positions. At the same time, Reform UK is expected to perform strongly in Outer London, adding further competition.

The Greens recently secured a by-election win in Kent, defeating Reform UK, which had been seen as a key test of shifting voter sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are aiming to regain control of councils such as Westminster, Wandsworth and Barnet, which were lost to Labour in 2022.

For now, the controversy places the Greens in a difficult position. The party is attempting to build momentum ahead of the elections, but questions around leadership response and candidate conduct may continue to shape how voters view it in the final weeks of campaigning.