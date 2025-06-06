Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rare Gandhi portrait to go under hammer in London

It will go under the hammer in July at Bonhams auction house

Rare Gandhi portrait to go under hammer in London

The portrait is painted by British artist Clare Leighton (Photo: Bonhams auction house)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

AN OIL painting of Mahatma Gandhi created during his 1931 visit to the UK will be sold at auction in London next month.

Painted by British artist Clare Leighton, the portrait is being described by auction house Bonhams as "thought to be the only oil portrait that Gandhi actually sat for", reported the BBC.

Leighton created the work when Gandhi came to London for the second Round Table conference, which aimed to discuss constitutional reforms and India's demands for self-governance.

The painting will go under the hammer in the second week of July at Bonhams auction house.

"This is a painting of unique historic and cultural significance. It would be great if it could be seen and appreciated more widely, whether in India or elsewhere," said Caspar Leighton, the artist's great nephew.

According to Bonhams, Leighton "was one of the very few artists admitted to his office and was given the opportunity to sit with on multiple occasions to sketch and paint his likeness".

Report said that Leighton gained access to Gandhi through her partner Henry Noel Brailsford, a British political journalist who strongly supported India's independence movement.

In November 1931, Leighton displayed her Gandhi portraits at an exhibition at the Albany Galleries in London. Though Gandhi did not attend the opening, several Indian delegation representatives from the Round Table conference were present, including prominent independence leader Sarojini Naidu.

The exhibition featured both the oil portrait now being auctioned and a charcoal sketch of Gandhi sleeping in his office.

British journalist Winifred Holtby wrote about the painting: "The little man squats bare-headed, in his blanket, one finger raised, as it often is to emphasise a point, his mouth parted for a word that is almost a smile".

Gandhi's personal secretary Mahadev Desai later wrote to Leighton, saying: "many of my friends who saw it [the oil portrait] in the Albany Gallery said to me that it was a good likeness".

According to the BBC, the portrait remained in Leighton's collection until her death in 1989 in the US, when it passed to her family.

After the 1931 London exhibition, there is no public record of the oil portrait being displayed again until 1978, when the Boston Public Library organised an exhibition of Leighton's works.

However, the artist's family believes the portrait was shown in the US during the 1970s, where it was allegedly damaged in a knife attack carried out by a right-wing Hindu activist. A label on the painting's backing shows it was restored by the Lyman Allyn Museum Conservation Laboratory in Connecticut in 1974.


bonhams auction houseclare leightonlondon auctiongandhi portrait

Related News

Experts Warn Nimbus (NB.1.8.1) May Trigger COVID Summer Wave
Health

New 'Nimbus' Covid variant could trigger summer infection wave, experts warn

Seema Misra
UK

Seema Misra says son fears she could be jailed again

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

The 8-hour rebellion: Deepika Padukone walked off a blockbuster and lit a fire under Bollywood’s toxic work culture

Nadiya Hussain
Lifestyle

Nadiya Hussain reflects on BBC ending her show, says industry doesn’t always support people like her

More For You

bradford-murder

Habibur Masum pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police

Bradford stabbing: Husband pleads guilty to manslaughter, denies murder

A MAN has admitted killing his wife as she pushed their baby in a pram through Bradford city centre, but has denied her murder.

Habibur Masum, 26, pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. He denied the charge of murder. The victim, 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter, was stabbed multiple times on 6 April last year. The baby was unharmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts

Bags of rubbish and bins overflow on the pavement in the Selly Oak area on June 02, 2025 in Birmingham, England.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts

MEMBERS of the Unite union voted by 97 per cent on a 75 per cent turn out in favour of continuing the industrial action in Birmingham, which began intermittently in January before becoming an all-out stoppage in March.

At the centre of the dispute is a pay row between the cash-strapped city council and workers belonging to Unite which says some staff employed by the council stand to lose £8,000 per year under a planned restructuring of the refuse service.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eid ul Adha 2025

Worshippers are strongly encouraged to walk to the mosque if possible

Getty Images

Eid ul Adha 2025: Birmingham’s Eid in the Park cancelled due to rain, prayers moved indoors

A major change has been announced regarding Birmingham’s Eid ul Adha 2025 celebrations, with the annual Eid in the Park event cancelled due to bad weather.

Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC), which organises the city’s large outdoor Eid prayer, confirmed that this year’s gathering at Small Heath Park will no longer go ahead. The decision was made following heavy rainfall and a forecast of continued poor weather across Thursday and into the morning of Eid ul Adha, which falls on Friday, 6 June.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Beckham set for knighthood in King Charles

He have been seen alongside members of the royal family on several occasions

Getty Images

David Beckham set for knighthood in King Charles’s birthday honours

David Beckham is expected to receive a knighthood in King Charles III’s upcoming birthday honours list, according to reports. The former England footballer, now 50, is said to be among those recognised for their contributions to sport and charitable work.

Beckham, who earned 115 caps for England and captained the team for six years, has long been tipped for a knighthood. His name is expected to appear on the honours list set to be released next week, with the title of ‘Sir’ to be conferred. His wife Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girls member and fashion designer, will subsequently be known as Lady Beckham, reports The Sun.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labour Scotland

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy Jackie Ballie react after Davy Russell, Scottish Labour candidate, won the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election on June 06, 2025.

Getty Images

Labour wins Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election in surprise result

LABOUR won a surprise victory in a Scottish parliament by-election on Friday, defeating the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse. The result delivered a rare boost to prime minister Keir Starmer and his government, who have seen a decline in support since taking office last July.

The by-election was triggered by the death of SNP lawmaker and government minister Christina McKelvie in March. Labour’s candidate Davy Russell secured 8,559 votes, overturning the SNP’s 2021 majority of 4,582. The SNP, who were favourites to retain the seat, received 7,957 votes, while Reform UK finished third with 7,088 votes.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc