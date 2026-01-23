Bristol University names Virmani and Jones to lead India campus

THE University of Bristol has appointed two senior leaders for its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, which is set to open in August 2026.

Professor Michelle Jones has been named director and executive Dean, while Uday Virmani has been appointed chief business officer for Bristol's first international campus, a statement said.

Jones, currently deputy vice chancellor and provost at Plymouth Marjon University, has over 25 years of academic leadership experience across UK universities. She will lead the development of the campus, covering infrastructure, governance, academic programmes and student experience.

"The opportunity to develop a brand-new campus in Mumbai, a city where there is abundant ambition and opportunity, and to be able to deliver global impact is incredibly exciting," Jones said.

According to the statement, Virmani brings more than two decades of experience in higher education, and will drive the commercial strategy and growth of the campus.

He has previously held senior positions at the Indian School of Business and the BITS School of Management, and is currently completing a doctorate in management.

"We will work on our vision of building a great global university campus in India," Virmani said. "I am excited for this journey of establishing a world-class campus."

The Mumbai Enterprise Campus will bring together industry, academics, students and local community partners in Mumbai.

Professor Michelle Jones Bristol University

Professor Evelyn Welch, vice chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, said the appointments mark a turning point in the development of the campus.

"As our first senior leaders, Michelle and Uday will be instrumental in building a strong organisational foundation on which our new campus will thrive," Welch said.

Professor Judith Squires, deputy vice chancellor and provost, said Jones will play a key part in building relationships with partners in India and internationally.

Lucinda Parr, chief operating officer at the university, said Virmani's experience in fostering industry partnerships would help ensure the campus is integrated with industry.