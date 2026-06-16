Why Marvel fans are obsessing over this alleged 'Avengers: Doomsday' leak

Highlights

A viral video claiming to show footage from Avengers: Doomsday has spread across social media

Fans believe the clip hints at a crossover involving the Avengers, X-Men and Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr's return as Victor Von Doom has fuelled speculation

Marvel Studios has not confirmed whether the footage is genuine

A grainy video said to contain leaked footage from Avengers: Doomsday has become the latest obsession among Marvel fans, triggering a wave of theories about what could be in store for the franchise's next blockbuster.

The clip, which has circulated widely online, remains unverified. Yet that has done little to slow the speculation. Instead, fans have been examining every frame for clues, convinced the footage could offer an early glimpse at one of Marvel's most ambitious crossover events to date.

With Avengers: Doomsday already carrying huge expectations, the alleged leak has only added to the excitement.

Marvel announced that Robert Downey Jr would return to the franchise, not as Iron Man, but as Victor Von Doom Getty Images

The X-Men connection

Much of the online discussion has centred on what viewers believe are references to the X-Men universe.

Fans have pointed to the apparent presence of Sentinels, the giant mutant-hunting robots that have long been associated with the X-Men. Their appearance has led many to speculate that Marvel could be preparing a large-scale confrontation involving both mutant characters and established MCU heroes.

The possibility of seeing the Avengers and X-Men share the screen in a major Marvel film has been a long-standing fan wish, making the alleged footage a major talking point.

Doctor Doom takes centre stage

Another reason the video has generated such interest is the reported appearance of Doctor Doom.

Anticipation around the character has been high since Marvel announced that Robert Downey Jr would return to the franchise, not as Iron Man, but as Victor Von Doom.

While details about the film's story remain tightly guarded, fans believe the alleged footage reinforces expectations that Doctor Doom will play a central role in shaping the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fact or fan fiction?

Despite the excitement, there is still no confirmation that the footage is genuine.

Marvel Studios has not commented publicly on the clip, and some fans have questioned whether the video could be digitally altered or entirely fabricated.

Even so, the reaction highlights the enormous interest surrounding Avengers: Doomsday. With returning Marvel stars, the prospect of X-Men involvement and the arrival of Doctor Doom, the film is already one of the most closely watched projects on Marvel's slate.

For now, fans are left doing what they do best: analysing every detail and waiting to find out whether the footage offers a genuine preview of what's to come or simply the latest Marvel mystery.