Renters’ Rights Act kicks in across England: What changes for money, access and daily renting

Section 21 evictions are scrapped, ending sudden removals without reason.

Rent hikes capped, upfront payments limited and bidding wars banned.

New enforcement powers and fines of up to £40,000 come into force.

From May 1, renting in England is operating under a completely new rulebook. The Renters’ Rights Act has come into force, bringing what is being described as the biggest overhaul of tenant protections in nearly 40 years.

Around 11 million private renters are now covered under the new law. The changes are not limited to one area. They cut across evictions, rent increases, discrimination, contracts and even day-to-day living conditions, marking a structural shift in how the rental market functions.

The biggest reset: Eviction rules and contract structure

At the centre of the reform is the removal of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions. Landlords can no longer ask tenants to leave without giving a valid reason. This is expected to reduce sudden displacement and give renters more stability in their homes.

There is also a transition period built in. If a landlord had already issued a Section 21 notice before May 1, those cases can still proceed through the courts until July 31. After that, the route is effectively closed.

Alongside this, fixed-term contracts are no longer the default. Tenancies now roll on periodically, either month to month or week to week depending on the agreement. Tenants can end these with two months’ notice, removing the need to wait out fixed contract periods.

Landlords still retain rights to regain possession, but only under defined grounds such as selling the property, moving in themselves, dealing with rent arrears or addressing anti-social behaviour.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government is “putting that right” after years of insecurity in renting, adding that the system had left families in constant fear of eviction.

What changes for money, access and daily renting

The financial side of renting has also been tightened.

Landlords can now raise rent only once a year. Tenants are allowed to challenge increases they believe are unfair, creating a formal check on pricing.

Bidding wars have been banned outright. Landlords must stick to the advertised rent and cannot encourage tenants to outbid each other to secure a property.

Upfront rent demands are capped at one month. This limits the initial financial burden on tenants, particularly in high-demand areas where large advance payments were becoming common.

The law also addresses access. It is now illegal for landlords to refuse tenants simply because they receive benefits or have children. This targets a long-standing barrier faced by many renters.

On lifestyle, tenants can now request to keep pets. Landlords must consider these requests reasonably, shifting away from blanket bans.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the reforms are aimed at stopping renters from “living at the mercy of rogue landlords” and creating a more stable system.

The Act is backed by stronger enforcement. Local councils now have increased powers to investigate and act against landlords who break the rules.

Penalties have also been raised significantly. Fines can reach up to £40,000 in serious cases, increasing the financial risk for non-compliance.

The government is also investing in the courts, including digitalisation efforts, to speed up how disputes are handled between tenants and landlords.

What is coming next in phase two

The current changes mark the first phase. Further measures are scheduled to roll out from late 2026 onwards.

A national database of landlords and rental properties will be introduced. This will allow tenants to check whether a landlord is registered and operating within the rules.

A new Private Landlord Ombudsman is also planned. This will offer a free route to resolve disputes without going to court, aiming to make complaint handling quicker and more accessible.

Beyond that, the government is working on raising housing standards.

Plans include extending Awaab’s Law to private rentals, which would require landlords to act quickly on hazards such as damp and mould. There are also proposals to improve energy efficiency, with rented homes expected to meet EPC rating C or above by 2030 unless exempt.

Looking further ahead, a Decent Homes Standard for private rentals is expected by 2035. This would set minimum requirements for safety, repair and overall living conditions across the sector.

Also read:Why Jobs No Longer Guarantee Renting a Home in the UK | EasternEye