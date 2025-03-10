Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Met Office issues yellow warning for fog in north England

The Met Office stated that some areas could experience dense fog, with visibility dropping to as low as 50 metres. Travel disruption is possible, with road, rail, air, and ferry services potentially affected.

uk fog

Temperatures are set to drop across the country. (Representational image: Getty)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 10, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE MET OFFICE has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across parts of the North East and Yorkshire, including Durham, Newcastle, and York.

The warning is in effect for over 10 hours, from 10:40 pm on Sunday until 9:00 pm on Monday.

The Met Office stated that some areas could experience dense fog, with visibility dropping to as low as 50 metres. Travel disruption is possible, with road, rail, air, and ferry services potentially affected.

The warning advises motorists to check road conditions, allow extra journey time, and ensure fog lights are functioning before setting off. Travellers are also advised to check for updates from their transport providers.

Temperatures are set to drop across the country. Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told The Independent: “It’s been widely warm across the east and west, and it’s been pleasant in Scotland and Northern Ireland. It’s been fairly decent, and Sunday was the warmest day of 2025 so far.”

Snell added that cooler conditions will spread across the country next week. “The south will hang on to milder conditions on Monday, probably around 17C or 18C, but it will be cloudier. In the north, it’ll be much cooler, and bands of patchy rain will move in and gradually move southwards.”

Temperatures in the north are expected to range between 6C and 8C, while the south will see highs of 8C to 9C. The cooler weather will persist through midweek, with scattered showers in northern and eastern areas.

Snell said: “Conditions will stay in single figures and it’ll be a cold midweek, particularly when compared with this weekend. It won’t be a washout and there will be plenty of dry spells. But it’ll be the breeze that keeps those temperatures down.”

By Friday and Saturday, similar conditions are expected before temperatures begin to rise slightly into the weekend.

durhamfogfog warningmet officenewcastlenorth eastscattered showerstemperatures droppingtodays weathertravel disruptionuk weatheruk weather forecastvisibility droppingweather warningyellow warningyorkshire

Related News

jaishankar-lammy
Featured

Jaishankar wraps up UK trip, talks focus on trade, security, and diaspora

How Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma Transformed Her Dragons’ Den Setback into Major Success
Business

Did Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma’s Dragons’ Den setback lead to an even bigger success?

The Importance of Higher Education in Career Advancement
Sponsored Feature

The Importance of Higher Education in Career Advancement

How AI is Transforming Instant Home Valuation: A Smarter Way to Sell Your Property
Sponsored Feature

How AI is Transforming Instant Home Valuation: A Smarter Way to Sell Your Property

More For You

Bhim Kohli Murder Trial: Teenager's Admission of Guilt Revealed to Jury
The attack took place on 1 September last year in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Bhim Kohli murder: Teenager on trial said ‘I did it’, jury told

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy accused of killing an 80-year-old man in a Leicester park told police, “I had my reasons, but I did it,” a court heard.

The boy is charged with murdering Bhim Kohli at Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, in September last year. A 13-year-old girl, also on trial, is accused of manslaughter. Both were 14 and 12 at the time and cannot be named due to their ages.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-champs-BCCI

The world’s top-ranked ODI team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-nation tournament, which was played in Pakistan and the UAE. (Photo: BCCI)

India beat New Zealand to claim third Champions Trophy title

INDIA secured their third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial 76, supported by a disciplined spin attack that restricted New Zealand to 251-7 in Dubai.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles: Differences are source of strength, not problems

King Charles III and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a photo in the Saloon at Sandringham House during an audience on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles: Differences are source of strength, not problems

KING CHARLES made an appeal for unity in "uncertain times", as the 76-year-old monarch emerges as a key figure in the UK's diplomatic drive over Ukraine.

Britain and European countries have been scrambling to present a united front following US president Donald Trump's sudden withdrawal of support for Ukraine three years into Russia's invasion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel-Reeves-Getty

Reeves is expected to announce welfare spending cuts worth billions of pounds in the Labour government's Spring Statement on March 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Welfare system too costly, needs reform: Rachel Reeves

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves said on Friday that the UK’s welfare system is "costing too much" and must be reformed as the government faces financial pressures from high inflation and borrowing.

Reeves is expected to announce welfare spending cuts worth billions of pounds in the Labour government's Spring Statement on March 26. The statement will be a follow-up to her first budget last October, according to reports this week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lloyds-UK-Reuters

People walk past a branch of Lloyds bank in London on January 17, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Lloyds to hire 4,000 tech workers in India, cut UK jobs: Report

LLOYDS Banking Group is hiring hundreds of IT engineers in India while planning to cut similar jobs in the UK, according to a report.

The bank aims to have 4,000 permanent technology and data employees in India by the end of the year, nearly half of its global engineering workforce, reported the Financial Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc