Storm Éowyn: Red warnings and severe disruption expected across UK

THE MET Office has issued rare red weather warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland on Friday as Storm Éowyn approaches the UK, bringing winds of up to 100mph (161km/h).
The warnings, which indicate a danger to life, are in place from 07:00 GMT to 14:00 for Northern Ireland and from 10:00 to 17:00 for Scotland's central belt, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, BBC reported.
Amber warnings cover other areas of Scotland and northern England, while yellow warnings for wind, rain, and snow apply to the rest of the UK.
BBC Weather described the storm as potentially the "storm of the century" for the Republic of Ireland.
The storm is expected to cause widespread disruption, including damage to buildings, fallen trees, and cancellations of flights, trains, and ferries.
Roads are likely to be severely affected, and power outages could last for days in some areas.
Train operators, including Avanti, LNER, Lumo, and Northern, have advised against travel in northern England and Wales on Friday.
In Northern Ireland, education minister Paul Givan announced the closure of all schools on Friday, prioritising children’s safety. He recommended remote learning to minimise disruption to education.
In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has issued red weather warnings for the entire country, forecasting gusts over 80mph.
Storm Éowyn will initially affect south-western parts of the UK early on Friday, with heavy rainfall and strong winds, before moving north-east. Snow is also expected in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and northern England.
Man pleads guilty to crossbow murders of BBC presenter’s family
A 26-YEAR-OLD man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to murdering two daughters of a BBC sports commentator and stabbing to death their mother in a crossbow attack.
Kyle Clifford had previously denied killing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of horseracing commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28.
However, appearing via video link at Cambridge Crown Court in eastern England, Clifford changed his pleas.
The court heard that Clifford tied up Louise Hunt, his former partner, binding her arms and ankles with duct tape before shooting her in the chest with a crossbow at the family home last July.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of false imprisonment, and two counts of possessing offensive weapons. However, Clifford denied raping Louise.
The murders took place at the family home in the commuter town of Bushey, near Watford, northwest of London.
Clifford was arrested in July following a manhunt after the bodies of the three women were discovered.
(With inputs from AFP)