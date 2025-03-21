Skip to content
UK updates US travel advisory over border enforcement

airport immigration

On Wednesday, Germany also revised its US travel advisory, highlighting that holding a visa or an entry waiver does not guarantee entry. (Representational image: iStock)

i stock
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 21, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE UK has recently updated its travel advisory for the United States, warning that travellers who violate US entry rules could face arrest or detention.

Since taking office on 20 January, US president Donald Trump has issued several immigration-related executive orders, focusing on stricter border controls, tighter visa vetting, and a crackdown on undocumented migrants.

On Wednesday, Germany also revised its US travel advisory, highlighting that holding a visa or an entry waiver does not guarantee entry. This update followed reports that several German nationals had been detained at the border.

The UK Foreign Office’s online travel advice now states: "You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

Archived versions of the same page from early February only stated: "The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules."

The Foreign Office declined to comment on the reason for the update or confirm when it was made. It said its travel advice is regularly reviewed to help people make informed decisions.

Earlier this month, following reports that a woman had been detained for over 10 days at the US border due to a possible visa violation, the Foreign Office confirmed it was providing support to a British national in detention.

The woman has since returned to the UK, according to local media reports.

(With inputs from Reuters)

