Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK to tighten visas for Pakistan, Sri Lanka over asylum concerns

"To tackle abuse by foreign nationals who arrive on work and study visas and go on to claim asylum, we are building intelligence on the profile of these individuals to identify them earlier and faster," said a spokesperson for the Home Office.

Visa UK

The restrictions will apply to work and study visa applicants and are expected to be outlined in a policy paper next week.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 06, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE UK government plans to restrict visa applications from nationalities deemed more likely to overstay or claim asylum, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

The restrictions will apply to work and study visa applicants and are expected to be outlined in a policy paper next week. The paper will set out the Labour government's approach to reducing net migration, which reached 728,000 last year, according to a report in The Times and confirmed to AFP by a government official on Tuesday.

"To tackle abuse by foreign nationals who arrive on work and study visas and go on to claim asylum, we are building intelligence on the profile of these individuals to identify them earlier and faster," said a spokesperson for the Home Office.

"We keep the visa system under constant review and will where we detect trends, which may undermine our immigration rules, we will not hesitate to take action," the spokesperson added.

Labour is under pressure following losses in last week's local elections, where voter concerns included high levels of legal migration and the continued arrival of undocumented migrants by small boats.

The anti-immigration Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, gained support in the elections. Some Labour MPs have since urged the government to take a firmer stance on immigration.

Official data released last month showed a 38% drop in visa applications across worker, study, and family routes — from 1.24 million to 772,000 in the year to March 2025.

The decline followed changes introduced by the previous Conservative government, including a ban on overseas care workers and students bringing family dependants and a rise in the salary threshold for skilled workers to £38,700.

asylum claimshome officelabour governmentmigration policynet migrationnigeriapakistansri lankauk governmentuk visasvisa applicationsvisa restrictionsasylum seekersrefugees

Related News

Fairy liquid warning issued UK households urged to rethink use
Lifestyle

UK households urged to rethink use of 'Fairy Liquid' and similar products over environmental concerns

Allu Arjun Prepares for Action Mode in Atlee’s AA22xA6
Entertainment

Allu Arjun begins intense physical and mental training for Atlee's action packed 'AA22xA6'

Vishal and Sheykhar to Premiere DDLJ Musical Tribute at UKAFF 2025 Closing Gala
Entertainment

Vishal and Sheykhar to unveil DDLJ musical journey at UK Asian Film Festival 2025 closing gala

Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be
Entertainment

Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be who owned the night

More For You

nigel-farage-reform

Donna Edmunds quit the party days after her suspension, criticised Nigel Farage’s leadership and called him a 'terrible leader'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reform councillor who quit says 'Farage is a terrible leader'

NEWLY elected councillor Donna Edmunds has quit Reform UK days after the local elections, calling Nigel Farage a “terrible leader” and saying he “must never be prime minister”.

Edmunds, who was elected in Hodnet, Shropshire, was suspended from the party after posting on X that she intended to defect once ousted MP Rupert Lowe launched a challenger party. She later wrote she had been suspended “pending an investigation”.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Indian Teen Leads Inspiring Hygiene Kit Drive for London's Homeless

Rohan Mehta, from Kensington, founded the 'In The Bag project'

MyLondon

British Indian teen recognised for launching hygiene kit project for homeless Londoners

A 17-year-old student from west London has been honoured by two local councils for his initiative to support homeless people with hygiene essentials.

Rohan Mehta, from Kensington, founded the In The Bag project at the age of 15, transforming his family’s living room into a temporary distribution centre to assemble hygiene kits. Since launching the initiative two years ago, he has personally delivered 130 bags containing basic toiletries and hygiene items to people experiencing homelessness in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gurwinder Kaur

Gurwinder died of cancer before the trial concluded.

getty images

Ravi Yadav sentenced to nine years for rape and abuse of wife Gurwinder Kaur

RAVI YADAV has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his wife Gurwinder Kaur, and for subjecting her to financial abuse and coercive control during their marriage.

The sentencing took place at a UK court on May 1, after a jury found him guilty based on evidence, including a voice recording Gurwinder made on 19 March 2020 capturing the assault.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guru Nanak Gurdwara Opens in Camberley, Marking Surrey’s First Sikh Temple

ttendees were also treated to traditional food

BBC

First gurdwara in Surrey officially opens in Camberley

Surrey’s first gurdwara has officially opened in Camberley, marking a significant milestone for the local Sikh community. The opening ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by around 1,000 people and featured a range of cultural and religious activities.

Visitors to the newly established Guru Nanak Gurdwara Camberley took part in prayers, music performances, Punjabi writing classes, martial arts demonstrations, and talks. Attendees were also treated to traditional food and witnessed the unveiling of a new artwork by British Sikh artist Amandeep Singh, also known as Inkquisitive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf acknowledged that the party may not be able to stop asylum seekers from being placed in hotels where the Home Office already has contracts with accommodation providers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will resist hotel use for asylum seekers

REFORM UK chair Zia Yusuf has said the party will use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in council areas where it has gained control.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Yusuf said the party is exploring legal avenues including judicial reviews, injunctions, and planning laws to prevent the use of accommodation for asylum seekers in these areas.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc