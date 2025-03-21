Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK visa scams leave Kerala migrant care workers struggling

Many paid recruitment agents and care homes thousands of pounds for visa sponsorships but arrived in the UK to find no work. Some have returned to India, while others remain in the UK in precarious conditions.

uk migrant workers

The UK government acknowledged care worker visa fraud in 2023 and tightened rules in 2024, increasing the minimum salary and restricting dependents. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

HUNDREDS of migrant care workers from Kerala have been left stranded and financially devastated after paying large sums for UK job offers that did not materialise.

Many paid recruitment agents and care homes thousands of pounds for visa sponsorships but arrived in the UK to find no work. Some have returned to India, while others remain in the UK in precarious conditions.

Alchita Care, a domiciliary care home in Bradford, is among the companies accused of taking money from workers but failing to provide jobs. The UK Home Office revoked its sponsorship licence last year.

At least three workers told the BBC they had paid large sums but were not given the promised work. One worker said he had been surviving on charity food for months.

Arun George, not his real name, spent £15,000 in savings to secure a UK care worker job for his wife through Alchita Care.

After arriving in the UK, they found no work and returned to India within months. The BBC has seen evidence of his payment to the company.

Sridevi, also using a pseudonym, paid £15,000 for visa sponsorship and £3,000 for travel. She remains in the UK, struggling with long hours and low pay. She said she is unable to return to India because of the debts she took to make the trip.

Cambridge mayor Baiju Thittala, a Labour Party member, has represented at least 10 victims and estimates that 1,000-2,000 Keralites in the UK have been affected. He said pursuing justice is difficult due to cross-border legal issues and high legal costs.

In Kerala’s Kothamangalam town, about 30 people claimed they collectively lost millions to Henry Poulos and his agency, Grace International, which offered fake job offers. Poulos allegedly sent some applicants on long trips for non-existent visa appointments.

Kerala police have sealed Poulos’s local offices and said he is absconding in the UK.

The UK government acknowledged care worker visa fraud in 2023 and tightened rules in 2024, increasing the minimum salary and restricting dependents.

The Home Office has revoked about 450 care sector recruitment licences since July 2022.

Kerala police said they are investigating and may seek Interpol’s help.

Many affected workers, however, remain without justice.

bradfordcare homesfake job offersinterpolkeralakerala migrant care workerskothamangalam townlabour partymigrant care workersrecruitment agentsuk care workersuk governmentuk jobuk visa scamsvisa scams

Related News

June Sarpong
News

June Sarpong calls for inclusive diversity efforts at British Diversity Awards

Hasan Nawaz ton helps Pakistan to crush New Zealand
Sports

Hasan Nawaz ton helps Pakistan to crush New Zealand

ipl-trophy-getty
Cricket

Everything you need to know about IPL 2025: Teams, players, and new rules

Frozen vegetable lasagne
Food

Frozen vegetable lasagne recalled from Iceland due to potential plastic contamination

More For You

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce

The ruling is notable in a country where conversations around female sexuality, particularly within marriage, remain taboo

iStock

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce

An Indian court has ruled that a wife watching pornography and engaging in self-pleasure is not grounds for divorce. The Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu delivered the decision, challenging traditional norms around female sexuality and marriage in India.

The case and appeal

The case arose when a man sought a divorce, accusing his wife of several acts of cruelty, including an addiction to pornography and masturbation. When a lower court rejected his request, he appealed. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court dismissed the appeal, ruling that these behaviours were not sufficient to grant a divorce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lord Krish Raval’s vision: Strengthening community cohesion and UK-India ties

Lord Krish Raval

Lord Krish Raval’s vision: Strengthening community cohesion and UK-India ties

ASIAN peer Lord Krish Raval has pledged to dedicate his time to strengthening community cohesion and British Indian relations in his maiden speech at the House of Lords last week.

Baron Krish Raval of Hertsmere reflected on his three decades in leadership development across business, academia and faith communities, describing himself as a “doorkeeper” whose role was “not barring access, but opening doors”.

Keep ReadingShow less
airport immigration

On Wednesday, Germany also revised its US travel advisory, highlighting that holding a visa or an entry waiver does not guarantee entry. (Representational image: iStock)

i stock

UK updates US travel advisory over border enforcement

THE UK has recently updated its travel advisory for the United States, warning that travellers who violate US entry rules could face arrest or detention.

Since taking office on 20 January, US president Donald Trump has issued several immigration-related executive orders, focusing on stricter border controls, tighter visa vetting, and a crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heathrow Airport shut down

A fire at an electricity substation caused a major power outage, forcing Heathrow Airport to shut down and disrupting hundreds of flights.

Reuters

Heathrow Airport shut down after fire causes power outage

HEATHROW AIRPORT, one of Europe’s busiest travel hubs, was shut down early Friday following a fire at an electricity substation that led to a major power outage. The closure has disrupted hundreds of flights and affected thousands of passengers.

Airport authorities said significant disruption is expected in the coming days. Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 reported that at least 1,351 flights to and from the airport would be affected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Senior Asian doctor tells Labour to ‘keep focus on race equality'

Dr Chaand Nagpaul CBE

Senior Asian doctor tells Labour to ‘keep focus on race equality'

A SENIOR Asian doctor has said the reorganisation of the NHS should have a “proper focus on racial equality and not as some sort of optional extra”.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul CBE, former chair of the council of the British Medical Association (BMA), told Eastern Eye the government needs to make sure the decision last week to abolish NHS England “doesn’t harm south Asian healthcare” by getting rid of experts at the administrative body.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc