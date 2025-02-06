Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

BAPS opens largest Hindu temple and cultural hub of southern hemisphere in Johannesburg

Although fewer than two per cent of South Africans identify as Hindu, it is the most followed religion among the country’s Indian community.

BAPS opens largest Hindu temple and cultural hub of southern hemisphere in Johannesburg

BAPS Hindu temple and cultural complex in Johannesburg

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 06, 2025

THE largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the southern hemisphere was unveiled in Johannesburg last Sunday (2) with scores of worshippers participating in a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Although fewer than two per cent of South Africans identify as Hindu, it is the most followed religion among the country’s Indian community.

Crowds of worshippers arrived before dawn to take part in consecration rituals, which was led by spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) denomination, His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, 92, who travelled from India for the occasion.

BAPS wants the site to become a “destination for intercultural, inter-religious dialogue and exchange,” spokesman Hemang Desai said.

“It’s a place for gathering and communication, networking, but mostly prayer,” he said.

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Johannesburg

BAPS has described the temple as “the largest Hindu complex in the southern hemisphere” on its Facebook page.

Ahead of the opening, dozens of monks led the Nagar Yatra procession in Johannesburg last Saturday (1) featuring devotional music by marching bands and dancers.

The site was chosen because of the large following already in Johannesburg as well as “a large influx of expat Hindus” moving to the region from other parts of the country, Desai said. The temple will host a variety of courses in art, dance, language and faith, and as house charities.

bochasanwasi akshar purushottam swaminarayan sansthabapspujya mahant swami maharajhindu templebaps temple johannesburg

Related News

How Gen Z is shaping the future of work with 'micro-retirement'
Lifestyle

How Gen Z is shaping the future of work with 'micro-retirement'

Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi: Reviewers call movie a mixed bag of thrills and missed opportunities
Entertainment

Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi: Reviewers call movie a mixed bag of thrills and missed opportunities

Victims’ families seek names of doctors who treated Nottingham attacker
News

Victims’ families seek names of doctors who treated Nottingham attacker

Greg Norman calls for more golf events in ‘sleeping giant’ India
Sports

Greg Norman calls for more golf events in ‘sleeping giant’ India

Eastern Eye

More For You

44,000 Afghans in Pakistan awaiting foreign resettlement

44,000 Afghans in Pakistan awaiting foreign resettlement

AT LEAST 44,000 Afghans approved for relocation to Western nations following the Taliban's return to power are still waiting in limbo in Pakistan, Islamabad said.

In the days after the NATO-backed government collapsed in August 2021, more than 120,000 people, mostly Afghans, were airlifted from Kabul in a chaotic evacuation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian farm workers in Italy demand end to slavery

Indian farm workers in Italy demand end to slavery

THOUSANDS of Indian farm labourers urged an end to "slavery" in Italy on Tuesday (25) after the gruesome death of a worker shone a light on the brutal exploitation of undocumented migrants.

Satnam Singh, 31, who had been working without legal papers, died last week after his arm was sliced off by a machine. The farmer he was working for dumped him by the road, along with his severed limb.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian American writer wins Women's Prize for fiction

Asian American writer wins Women's Prize for fiction

ASIAN AMERICAN author VV Ganeshanathan has been awarded the 2024 Women’s Prize for fiction for her novel Brotherless Night.

This evocative tale, which centres on a family torn apart by the Sri Lankan civil war, earned Ganeshanathan a £30,000 cash prize and a bronze statuette known as the “Bessie.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Police bust migrant smuggling ring from Canada to US

Police bust migrant smuggling ring from Canada to US

CANADIAN police on Thursday (6) dismantled a vast migrant smuggling network accused of sneaking hundreds of people from Canada into the US.

Four people were arrested while arrest warrants were issued for four others at large, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which collaborated with American authorities in the investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian immigration agent sentenced for visa fraud scam

Indian immigration agent sentenced for visa fraud scam

AN Indian immigration agent at the centre of a scam to cheat students from the country by issuing fake college admission to procure Canadian visas has been sentenced to three years in jail after he pleaded guilty before a court in Vancouver to immigration offences, according to a media report.

Brijesh Mishra, 37, was arrested after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation tied him to dozens of fraudulent acceptance letters for Canadian colleges and universities that were provided to prospective international students from India between 2016 and 2020.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc