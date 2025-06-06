8 injured on Ryanair flight after severe turbulence forces emergency landing in Germany

Eight passengers were injured when a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan encountered severe turbulence and was forced to divert to an airport in southern Germany, Bavarian police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, with the aircraft landing at Memmingen Airport, west of Munich, at 8.44pm local time (6.44pm GMT). Among those injured were a two-year-old child who suffered bruising and a woman with a head injury. Police said three individuals were taken to hospital for further treatment, while others received medical attention at the airport.

According to police, the flight was unable to land at its intended destination of Munich Airport due to poor weather conditions. The turbulence prompted the flight captain to call ahead for medical assistance, and the aircraft landed safely without further incident.

A total of 179 passengers and six crew members were on board the flight. As a precaution, all passengers were checked for injuries. The ages of those injured ranged from two to 59 years.

Ryanair issued a statement apologising to passengers affected by the incident. The airline said: “This flight from Berlin to Milan (5 June) diverted to Memmingen after experiencing severe turbulence over Germany. The captain requested medical assistance ahead of landing, and the aircraft landed normally. Ryanair sincerely apologises to passengers affected by this diversion.”

Following the landing, the Southern Bavaria Aviation Authority did not approve an onward flight on Wednesday evening. Ryanair arranged alternative transport to Milan for passengers that night and provided a replacement flight the following morning.

The airline did not confirm the cause of the turbulence but weather-related issues were cited by local authorities. The situation was handled on site by emergency responders and local officials.

The incident comes as parts of central Europe have experienced unsettled weather conditions this week, including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Despite the unexpected diversion and injuries, police noted that the aircraft landed safely and that all necessary medical protocols were followed.