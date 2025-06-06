Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

8 injured on Ryanair flight after severe turbulence forces emergency landing in Germany

The flight was unable to land at its intended destination of Munich Airport due to poor weather conditions

Severe Turbulence Injures Passengers, Forces Ryanair Emergency Landing

Ryanair issued a statement apologising to passengers affected by the incident

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Eight passengers were injured when a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan encountered severe turbulence and was forced to divert to an airport in southern Germany, Bavarian police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, with the aircraft landing at Memmingen Airport, west of Munich, at 8.44pm local time (6.44pm GMT). Among those injured were a two-year-old child who suffered bruising and a woman with a head injury. Police said three individuals were taken to hospital for further treatment, while others received medical attention at the airport.

According to police, the flight was unable to land at its intended destination of Munich Airport due to poor weather conditions. The turbulence prompted the flight captain to call ahead for medical assistance, and the aircraft landed safely without further incident.

A total of 179 passengers and six crew members were on board the flight. As a precaution, all passengers were checked for injuries. The ages of those injured ranged from two to 59 years.

Ryanair issued a statement apologising to passengers affected by the incident. The airline said: “This flight from Berlin to Milan (5 June) diverted to Memmingen after experiencing severe turbulence over Germany. The captain requested medical assistance ahead of landing, and the aircraft landed normally. Ryanair sincerely apologises to passengers affected by this diversion.”

Following the landing, the Southern Bavaria Aviation Authority did not approve an onward flight on Wednesday evening. Ryanair arranged alternative transport to Milan for passengers that night and provided a replacement flight the following morning.

The airline did not confirm the cause of the turbulence but weather-related issues were cited by local authorities. The situation was handled on site by emergency responders and local officials.

The incident comes as parts of central Europe have experienced unsettled weather conditions this week, including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Despite the unexpected diversion and injuries, police noted that the aircraft landed safely and that all necessary medical protocols were followed.

apology statementberlin to milanemergency landinghead injuryheavy rainfalllocal officialsryanair flightsevere turbulencethunderstormstwoyearold childweather conditionsweatherrelated issuesryanair flight turbulence

Related News

Priya Mulji with participants
Column

Finding my tribe in unexpected places

Priya Mulji
India’s wrestling
Sports

India’s wrestling dreams rise from rural training grounds

Deepika Padukone Still On Board for Kalki 2, Insiders Confirm
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone still part of ‘Kalki 2’ say sources as exit rumours spread

Father’s Day Concert
UK Events

Sarangi & Flute Double Bill

More For You

Blatten alpine village

Blatten, home to around 300 residents, had been evacuated on 19 May

Getty Images

Blatten alpine village buried as glacier collapse triggers mass destruction in Swiss Alps

A large section of glacier collapsed in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, partially destroying the village of Blatten in the canton of Valais. Although the area had been evacuated several days earlier due to fears of glacial instability, one person has been reported missing, and extensive damage has been done to property.

The collapse of the Birch glacier triggered a massive avalanche of ice, mud and debris that swept through the valley. Drone footage captured the moment a huge section of the glacier broke away around 15:30 local time (14:30 BST), creating a deafening roar and leaving a dense cloud of dust in its wake.

Keep ReadingShow less
Global Temperatures Poised to Break Records in Coming Five Years

Regional impacts are also expected to vary significantly

Getty Images

Global temperatures likely to break record in next five years, top weather agency says

There is an 80 per cent chance that the world will experience its hottest year on record within the next five years, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The findings underline the increasing likelihood of more severe droughts, floods and wildfires as global temperatures continue to rise.

The WMO's latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update shows that the Earth’s climate is warming at an accelerated pace. For the first time, the data suggests there is even a small chance – around 1 per cent – that the global average temperature could temporarily exceed 2°C above preindustrial levels before 2030. Scientists described this possibility as “shocking”, given that it had previously been considered impossible within such a short timeframe.

Keep ReadingShow less
New footage reveals moment Titan sub was lost
Shahzada Dawood (R) with his son Suleman Dawood (Courtesy: Engro Corporation Limited/via REUTERS)
ASUS

New footage reveals moment Titan sub was lost

NEW video footage from the support vessel has exposed the exact instant OceanGate's Titan submersible was destroyed.

It imploded roughly an hour and a half into its journey to the Titanic wreckage in June 2023, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Jong Un Slams 'Criminal Act' After Warship Launch Mishap

Kim called the warship a “breakthrough” in the country’s naval forces

gettyimages

Kim Jong Un furious over warship launch mishap

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressed his fury after witnessing a major accident during the launch of the latest North Korean warship, on Thursday. Kim considers this malfunction in the mechanism of the warship as a shame to the nation’s prestige.

As per Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), parts of the 5,000 ton destroyer’s bottom was damaged, and went off-balance as it eased into water during the launch. Parts of the destroyer’s hull was crushed, leaving the bow stranded on the shipway.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spain Slashes Airbnb Listings

The government described as a “lack of control” and growing “illegality” in the holiday rentals market

iStock

Spain Airbnb crackdown removes 65,000 tourist rentals amid housing concerns

The Spain Airbnb crackdown has led to more than 65,000 holiday rental listings being removed from the platform, as the Spanish government takes firm action to address breaches in national regulations and respond to growing housing concerns.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs ordered the mass delisting due to thousands of properties lacking valid licence numbers, having unclear ownership records, or showing discrepancies between listed information and official housing databases. The government said these violations warranted immediate removal from Airbnb’s platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc