Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sajid Javid: Reform and Greens are two sides of same populist coin

Former chancellor says both parties feed off public anger but offer no serious solutions

Sajid Javid: Reform and Greens are two sides of same populist coin

FILE PHOTO: Former chancellor Sajid Javid.

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMay 06, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • 'Starmer is decent and honourable but deeply struggling as a leader'
  • He rates David Cameron as the most effective prime minister he served under, despite Brexit
  • Reveals his parents secretly arranged a marriage for him to a cousin without his knowledge
  • His parents refused to meet his white wife Laura for five years — but eventually said they were "completely wrong"

FORMER home secretary and chancellor, Sajid Javid, has attacked Reform and the Greens as mirror images of each other, populist movements with plenty of grievances but no credible answers, while also warning that Keir Starmer is "deeply struggling" in Downing Street.

Speaking to The Times ahead of the publication of his memoir -The Colour of Home - Javid, 56, said both parties were exploiting public frustration rather than offering real solutions.

"Reform is a populist movement but so are the Greens," he said. "They're different sides of the same coin. There's lots of anger but very few serious answers. In no way do I think Reform or the Greens are the future for this country."

He was careful to add that this was not a blanket defence of the mainstream parties. "Every politician makes mistakes — we made plenty of them as Conservatives," he said.

On the prime minister, Javid said he had always found Starmer to be principled — but argued that decency alone does not make a leader. "Keir Starmer always came across as a decent, honourable person. But that's the minimum you want from any politician. It doesn't mean you're going to be a good leader and be able to do the job. I think he is deeply struggling."

Of the three prime ministers he worked under, Javid said David Cameron was the most effective.

The son of Pakistani immigrants, Javid grew up with his parents and four brothers in a two-bedroom flat above a shop in Bristol, in an area where, he recalled, drug dealing and prostitution were part of the daily backdrop on the walk to school.

His parents had, without his knowledge, already arranged a marriage for him — to a cousin. Instead, at 18, he fell for Laura, a white woman he met during a summer job.

His parents refused to meet her for five years, and Javid said he feared she would walk away. "She had every reason to because of the shit she was getting from them," he said.

His parents eventually changed their minds entirely, telling him: "We didn't know what we were doing. We were completely wrong."

The couple have now been together 38 years. "We are best friends, we share everything, and we make each other laugh," he said.

Javid credited much of his ambition to a Greek immigrant economics teacher, Charles Stamboulieh, who told a 17-year-old Javid he would one day be chancellor. "I just laughed," Javid recalled. His school careers teacher, by contrast, had suggested he become a TV repairman.

the colour of homesajid javid memoirmay electionsreform ukgreen partysajid javid

Related News

court interpreter demand
News

Court interpreter 'demand doubles' as foreign arrests hit record

uk-election-far-right
News

Labour calls for action over Tory candidate’s far-right posts

nhs-racism-medicine
News

New book urges doctors to tackle racism in medicine

Gayatri-Devi-supercomputer
News

Mughal-era 'supercomputer' sells for record £2m at London auction

More For You

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at her residence office in Kolkata on May 5, 2026 after her party lost the assembly elections.

Getty Images

Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign after BJP’s West Bengal win

WEST BENGAL chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refused to resign after her party lost the state assembly election to prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying she had “not been defeated”.

The BJP defeated Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has governed West Bengal since 2011, winning more than two-thirds of the 294 assembly seats when votes were counted on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less