India's Haldiram's opens first UK restaurant serving street food and sweets this June

Highlights

Haldiram's first UK restaurant opens at Leicester Square in June 2026.

Third-generation family member Rhea Agarwal is leading the UK and European push.

Menu covers chaat, street food, curries and UK-exclusive fusion desserts.

Haldiram's, one of India's biggest food brands, is opening its first full-service restaurant in the UK this summer.

The 3,000 sq ft venue at Leicester Square is scheduled to open in June , serving Indian street food, chaat, curries and desserts inspired by recipes from across India.

The brand has been a familiar name on international supermarket shelves for decades, with products like bhujia, soan papdi and kaju katli. The London restaurant is a clear step away from retail into sit-down dining.

Founded in 1937, Haldiram's operates in more than 80 countries and runs hundreds of restaurants across India and the Middle East.

The London opening is being led by Rhea Agarwal, a third-generation member of the founding family, who is heading the brand's UK and European expansion.

"London felt like a natural choice," Agarwal noted, pointing to the city's large south Asian community and growing appetite for regional Indian food.

She added that the restaurant aims to balance nostalgia with accessibility for a broader audience.

The menu will include choley bhature, pao bhaji and raj kachori, a wide chaat selection and fusion desserts created exclusively for the UK market.

A retail counter will also sell packaged snacks and takeaway products made specifically for British customers.

Haldiram's already operates a production facility in Southall, west London, which has been supplying sweets to UK and European markets since 2018.

The Leicester Square opening is the brand's largest international hospitality move so far, coming at a time when Indian cuisine is gaining growing recognition worldwide.