Trump says US air strikes destroyed Iran nuclear facilities

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Sunday that American air strikes had "totally obliterated" Iran's key nuclear sites, as the United States entered the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The move marked a major escalation in the regional crisis.

In a televised statement, Trump warned that the US would carry out more strikes if Iran did not agree to a peace deal soon. Hours later, Iran launched two waves of attacks on Israel.

"Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said from the White House. He confirmed that the targeted sites included Iran’s underground nuclear enrichment plant at Fordo, and other facilities at Isfahan and Natanz.

"Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," he added.

The air strikes followed Trump's earlier claims that he would avoid another long-term military engagement. His decision to intervene comes after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran last week, prompting warnings from Tehran that it would retaliate if the US got involved.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the US strikes and said, "Trump's decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history."

Iran's armed forces responded by launching missiles at several locations in Israel, including Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.

Israeli emergency services reported that at least 23 people were injured. Police confirmed at least three direct hits.

In Tel Aviv’s Ramat Aviv neighbourhood, one missile tore through apartment buildings.

"Houses here were hit very, very badly," said Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai. "Fortunately, one of them was slated for demolition and reconstruction, so there were no residents inside.

"Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are okay."

Israel said it had carried out further strikes on western Iran in response.

The Israeli military said it had "struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago".

‘Many targets left’

Iranian state media confirmed that Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz were hit.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strikes as "lawless and criminal", and said Tehran would defend its sovereignty.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he wrote on X.

"Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not recorded any rise in radiation levels following the strikes. Iran also said there were "no signs of contamination".

Saudi Arabia reported no radioactive effects in the Gulf and expressed "great concern" over the situation.

Keir Starmer urged Iran to "return to the negotiating table" over its nuclear programme. Oman, which has acted as a nuclear negotiator in the past, condemned the US strikes and called for de-escalation.

Trump had earlier said he would decide "within two weeks" whether to support Israel militarily, but acted earlier than expected.

He warned that any future attacks would be "far greater" if Iran did not agree to a diplomatic settlement.

"Remember, there are many targets left," Trump said.

According to US media reports, the strikes involved B-2 stealth bombers using bunker-buster bombs, along with Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.

‘Full payload of BOMBS’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a "full payload of BOMBS" had been dropped on Fordo, adding, "all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors".

Photographs released by the White House showed Trump wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap in the Situation Room with senior national security officials before the operation.

After his address, Trump warned Iran against any retaliation. Iran and its allied groups have previously targeted US military bases in the region.

On Saturday, Yemen’s Huthi group had said it would resume attacks on US ships in the Red Sea if Washington entered the war.

Trump had increased pressure on Iran since Israel first struck on 13 June, repeating his stance that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Israel and Iran have exchanged a series of strikes since then.

A senior White House official told AFP that Trump had spoken to Netanyahu after the attacks and that Israel was given a “heads up” in advance.

Iran maintains that it is not seeking to develop a nuclear weapon. On Saturday, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said the country’s right to pursue a civilian nuclear programme "cannot be taken away... by threats or war."

(With inputs from agencies)