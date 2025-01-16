BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosts defence attachés from over 20 nations

THE BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosted defence attachés, their families, and dignitaries from over 20 countries on January 13.
The event focused on fostering unity and intercultural dialogue.
Delegates from nations including Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, and Switzerland were welcomed with traditional garlands and roses. They visited the Prayer Dune, offering prayers for global peace.
Attendees viewed The Fairy Tale immersive show, which showcases the temple's development, and explored ancient sub-fossil oaks from the Czech Republic.
Brahmaviharidas Swami, head of the Mandir, addressed the gathering, emphasising peace and harmony.
Captain Harpreet Singh Luthra thanked the Mandir for its role in strengthening India-UAE relations.
The evening ended with discussions on peace and harmony over a vegetarian dinner.