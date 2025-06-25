Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian to fly to International Space Station

The launch was carried out using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, named “Grace” by the Axiom crew, mounted on a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket.

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, an Indian Air Force pilot, is now the first astronaut from India to travel to the ISS. (Photo credit: ISRO Spaceflight)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIAN astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members were launched into space early on Wednesday aboard the Axiom-4 mission. The crew lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at around 2:30 am EDT (0630 GMT), marking the latest commercial mission organised by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX.

The mission is carrying astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time. The launch was carried out using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, named “Grace” by the Axiom crew, mounted on a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket.

Live footage showed the spacecraft rising into the night sky over Florida’s Atlantic coast with a trail of exhaust. Cameras inside the capsule showed the astronauts seated in their pressurised cabin during ascent.

“We’ve had an incredible ride uphill,” mission commander Peggy Whitson said over the radio to SpaceX mission control near Los Angeles, shortly after the upper stage placed the capsule into preliminary orbit.

First Indian astronaut to reach ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, an Indian Air Force pilot, is now the first astronaut from India to travel to the ISS. This comes 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s eight-day mission aboard the Soviet Union’s Salyut-7 space station in 1984.

Shukla’s participation is seen as a precursor to India’s upcoming Gaganyaan crewed spaceflight, expected in 2027. His mission is also part of the growing collaboration between NASA and ISRO.

The other crew members include 65-year-old Whitson, a retired NASA astronaut now working with Axiom, Slawosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. This marks Whitson’s fifth spaceflight.

Two weeks aboard the space station

The Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to reach the ISS after about 28 hours of flight. Docking with the space station is planned for Thursday morning. Once aboard, the crew will be welcomed by seven current occupants of the ISS — three Americans, one Japanese astronaut, and three Russian cosmonauts.

The Axiom-4 crew is scheduled to spend 14 days aboard the ISS conducting microgravity research and commercial, educational, and outreach activities.

Delays and launch history

The mission faced multiple delays. It was initially scheduled for May 29, then postponed to June 8 due to incomplete readiness of the spacecraft. Launch attempts on June 10 and June 11 were cancelled because of high winds along the rocket’s ascent path and a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon-9 rocket. There were also technical issues with the Russian module of the ISS.

This launch marks the 18th human spaceflight by SpaceX and the fourth mission by Axiom Space since 2022. The Crew Dragon capsule “Grace” is the fifth of its kind and was flying for the first time.

Axiom Space, founded nine years ago by a former NASA ISS programme manager, is working on building a commercial space station intended to succeed the ISS, which NASA plans to retire around 2030.

International cooperation

NASA and Roscosmos confirmed the mission after discussing recent repair work in the Zvezda module on the ISS. “NASA and Roscosmos have a long history of cooperation and collaboration on the International Space Station. This professional working relationship has allowed the agencies to arrive at a shared technical approach and now Axiom Mission 4 launch and docking will proceed,” said acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro.

The Axiom-4 mission also builds on a commitment made by former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS. NASA and ISRO are jointly conducting five science investigations and two STEM demonstrations during the mission.

Watch parties were organised across India, including in Jamshedpur and at City Montessori School in Lucknow, where Shukla studied, to follow the launch.

(With inputs from agencies)

india nasa collaborationinternational space stationshubhanshu shuklaspace mission

Related News

child-vaccination-india-iStock
Asia

Over 1.4 million unvaccinated children in India in 2023: Lancet study

charli xcx
Entertainment

7 ways Charli XCX made Valentino’s Puffer Gloss the standout beauty trend of 2025

M&S launches strawberries
Food

M&S launches strawberries and cream sandwich ahead of Wimbledon

Shubhanshu Shukla Honors India with Swades Song in Space
Entertainment

Shubhanshu Shukla plays Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Swades' song during historic Axiom-4 space mission launch

More For You

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, announced his win on Tuesday night.

X/@ZohranKMamdani

Indian-American Zohran Mamdani secures Democratic nomination for New York City mayor

INDIAN-AMERICAN lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani has declared victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, announced his win on Tuesday night.

Keep ReadingShow less
Root Headingley

England ended the fifth day on 373-5, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Getty Images

England complete record chase to beat India in first Test at Headingley

BEN DUCKETT’s 149 helped England chase down a record target of 371 to beat India by five wickets in the first Test at Headingley on Tuesday.

England became the first team in over 60,000 first-class matches to concede five individual centuries and still win the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
starmer-bangladesh-migration
Sir Keir Starmer
Getty Images

Comment: Can Starmer turn Windrush promises into policy?

Anniversaries can catalyse action. The government appointed the first Windrush Commissioner last week, shortly before Windrush Day, this year marking the 77th anniversary of the ship’s arrival in Britain.

The Windrush generation came to Britain believing what the law said – that they were British subjects, with equal rights in the mother country. But they were to discover a different reality – not just in the 1950s, but in this century too. It is five years since Wendy Williams proposed this external oversight in her review of the lessons of the Windrush scandal. The delay has damaged confidence in the compensation scheme. Williams’ proposal had been for a broader Migrants Commissioner role, since the change needed in Home Office culture went beyond the treatment of the Windrush generation itself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air-India-crash-victims

Mourners carry the coffins of victims who died in the Air India Flight 171 crash, for funeral ceremony in Ahmedabad on June 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Air India crash: All but one of 260 victims identified

AUTHORITIES in Gujarat said on Tuesday they had identified 259 out of the 260 victims recovered after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was heading to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after take-off on June 12.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iran Israel conflict

Emergency personnel work at an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict, in Be'er Sheva, Israel June 24, 2025.

Reuters

Israel orders strikes on Tehran after Iran missile attack amid ceasefire

ISRAELI defence minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday he had instructed the military to strike targets in Tehran after Iran fired missiles, violating a ceasefire that had come into effect following 12 days of war.

"In light of Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States — through the launch of missiles toward Israel — and in accordance with the Israeli government's policy to respond forcefully to any breach, I have instructed the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)... to continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran," Katz said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc