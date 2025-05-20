Skip to content
US issues visa bans on Indian travel agents for role in illegal migration

An unspecified number of individuals associated with these travel agencies are being subjected to visa bans under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 20, 2025
THE US State Department on Monday said it was imposing visa restrictions on owners and staff of travel agencies in India who it says knowingly facilitate illegal migration to the United States.

An unspecified number of individuals associated with these travel agencies are being subjected to visa bans under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The action is based on information collected by the US mission in India, according to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Washington often imposes such visa restrictions without naming the individuals involved.

"We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks," Bruce said. She did not provide details on how the travel agents had facilitated illegal migration.

The action is part of a broader effort under president Donald Trump's administration to curb migration to the United States and deport undocumented immigrants already in the country.

The US embassy in New Delhi has also issued repeated warnings on its social media platforms, advising Indian nationals visiting the United States not to overstay their authorised period of stay. It warned that overstaying could lead to deportation and a permanent ban from entering the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)

