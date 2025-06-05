Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump signs new travel ban covering 12 countries

The ban blocks all travel by nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, the White House said.

Donald-Trump-Getty

Trump said the decision followed a makeshift flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Boulder, Colorado, which investigators blamed on a man they say was in the country illegally. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has signed a proclamation that bars citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States from Monday, reviving a policy used in his first term.

Trump said the decision followed a makeshift flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Boulder, Colorado, which investigators blamed on a man they say was in the country illegally.

The ban blocks all travel by nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, the White House said.

A partial ban applies to travellers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, although some temporary work visas from those states will be allowed.

"The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted," Trump said in a video message posted on X. "We don't want them."

Athletes due to compete in the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are exempt.

Trump separately announced a ban on visas for foreign students preparing to begin studies at Harvard University.

He compared the new restrictions with the 2017 order that targeted several mainly Muslim nations, saying that earlier step stopped attacks that later occurred in Europe. "We will not let what happened in Europe happen in America," he said. "We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen."

Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello responded: "Being in the United States is a great risk for anyone, not just for Venezuelans," urging citizens not to travel there.

Amnesty International USA called the measure "discriminatory, racist, and downright cruel" on X, adding that "by targeting people based on their nationality, this ban only spreads disinformation and hate."

Legal challenges are expected, as with several measures Trump has introduced since returning to office in January.

Rumours of new restrictions grew after the Colorado attack, with officials pledging to pursue "terrorists" living in the United States on visas.

Suspect Mohammed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national according to court documents, is accused of throwing fire bombs and spraying burning petrol at a group gathered on Sunday in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. US Homeland Security officials said Soliman overstayed a tourist visa and applied for asylum in September 2022.

"President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm," White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said on X.

The proclamation said the move is intended to protect the United States from "foreign terrorists and other national security" threats. Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and war-torn Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen were cited for lacking "competent" central authorities to process passports and carry out vetting. Iran was included because it is a "state sponsor of terrorism." Egypt was not on the list.

"The impact of the ban will once again be felt by Americans who were denied the ability to see their loved ones at weddings, funerals, or the birth of a child," National Iranian American Council president Jamal Abdi said.

For most of the other countries, the order cited an above-average likelihood that travellers would overstay visas.

(With inputs from agencies)

amnesty internationalasylum seekers.boulder attackimmigrationmuslim countriesnational securityolympics 2028travel bantrumpunited statesvisa restrictionsworld cup 2026trump travel ban

Related News

India-population-census-getty
Editorial

India to conduct population and caste census in 2027

England shake up squad for India Test series; Archer eyes return
Featured

England shake up squad for India Test series; Archer eyes return

Thug Life
Entertainment

Thug Life reviews say Kamal Haasan shines but Mani Ratnam’s gangster epic falls flat

Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi’s Iconic Style with Heartfelt Jacket Tribute
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

More For You

Chinese scientist areested by us for smuggling fungus

The arrest also comes amid a fragile pause in the ongoing US-China trade war

Telegraph

US arrests Chinese scientist for smuggling fungus labelled ‘agroterror weapon’

A Chinese scientist working at a top US university has been arrested over allegations of smuggling a dangerous crop-destroying fungus into the United States. The pathogen, classified as a potential agroterrorism weapon, poses risks not only to crops but also to human and animal health.

Scientist pair accused of conspiracy

Yunqing Jian, 33, a researcher at the University of Michigan, was arrested and charged with conspiracy, smuggling, visa fraud and making false statements. Her partner, Zunyong Liu, 34, who previously worked at a university in China, is also accused in the case. US authorities allege that the pair conspired to bring Fusarium graminearum—a fungus responsible for billions in global agricultural losses—into the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
court

Two men were sentenced in the US for a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of four Indian nationals near the Canada-US border in 2022. (Representational image:iStock)

Getty Images

Human traffickers sentenced in deaths of 4 Indian nationals in US

TWO human traffickers were sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in a smuggling operation that led to the deaths of four Indian nationals in 2022, the US Department of Justice said.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for organising the logistics of the operation, while co-conspirator Steve Anthony Shand, 50, was sentenced to over six years for picking up migrants in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk Leaves Trump Admin Amid Bill Disagreement

The exit was soon after his criticism about the legislative centrepiece of Trump’s agenda

Getty Images

Elon Musk exits Trump administration over 'big, beautiful' bill dispute

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced his departure from Donald Trump’s administration after completing a turbulent efficiency drive, during which he served as a special government employee.

The initiative aimed to cut thousands of federal jobs and reduce the size of the US government.

Keep ReadingShow less
US-university-protest-Gaza-Getty

The suspension comes after earlier moves by the White House to revoke visas and deport some foreign students who joined protests against the war in Gaza.

getty images

Trump orders halt on student visa processing

The US State Department suspended processing of student visas on Tuesday, as president Donald Trump’s administration sought tighter control over universities by cutting funding and restricting international enrollment.

The suspension comes after earlier moves by the White House to revoke visas and deport some foreign students who joined protests against the war in Gaza.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian communities who migrated from Britain celebrate reunion in Atlanta

Guests travelled from across the US for the Walsall reunion in Atlanta

Asian communities who migrated from Britain celebrate reunion in Atlanta

MORE THAN 300 people of Indian heritage, who grew up in Walsall and surrounding areas, attended a reunion held in the US earlier this month.

The event marked the journeys of UK-born or raised individuals with Indian roots now living across the US, organisers said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc