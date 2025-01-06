Skip to content
Snow, ice, and rain warnings continue amid flood risks

uk-snow-getty

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in effect across Scotland, Wales, northern England, and the Midlands, valid until midday Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 06, 2025
Vivek Mishra
WARNINGS for snow, ice, and rain remain active across the UK, with southern England facing flood risks due to rain and melting snow from milder temperatures.

Over 100 flood warnings have been issued in southern England, where flooding is “expected,” and more than 260 flood alerts are in place across England and Wales, indicating flooding is “possible,” BBC reported.

The Environment Agency is monitoring rising river levels, with some rivers nearing capacity. Snow and freezing rain over the weekend caused transport disruptions, including airport closures and delays.

While Manchester and Liverpool airports reopened on Sunday morning, delays persisted throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued warnings for various regions. An amber snow warning remains in place for northern England, now covering a smaller area and lasting until 6 am on Monday.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in effect across Scotland, Wales, northern England, and the Midlands, valid until midday Monday.

Yellow rain warnings cover south Wales and southern England until Monday morning, while a yellow ice warning remains in place for Northern Ireland until 11 am. Amber warnings indicate a higher risk to life and severe disruption, while yellow warnings signify potential hazards.

Temperatures are expected to drop below average from Monday, with widespread frost and icy conditions likely.

Snowfall may cut off some rural areas in northern England and cause travel delays and power cuts.

Up to 15cm of snow is expected in affected areas, with heavier snow up to 40cm in higher regions like north Wales and the Peak District, BBC reported.

Overnight temperatures fell as low as -11 degrees Celsius in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland, with significant snowfall reported across northern England and Wales. Bingley, West Yorkshire, recorded 16cm of snow, while heavy snow continued in Cumbria and southern Scotland.

National Highways reported deploying 500 gritting lorries and stockpiling over 240,000 tonnes of salt to manage icy roads.

Despite travel concerns, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United went ahead as planned.

The UK Health Security Agency’s amber cold weather health alerts remain active for all of England.

