Record cold expected as flood warnings persist

THE COUNTRY is experiencing a spell of wintry weather, with temperatures expected to drop significantly over the next two days, potentially reaching as low as -20 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The BBC reported that weather forecasters predict the coldest nights of the year, following heavy snowfall over the weekend.

Yellow weather warnings for ice are in place for parts of northern Wales and central and northern England until 12:00 on Wednesday.

A separate yellow warning for snow covers southern counties of England from 09:00 to midnight on Wednesday, with up to 10 cm of snow expected in some areas, including Exmoor and Dartmoor.

Hundreds of schools across the UK have also been closed due to the extreme weather conditions, reported the Independent.

Flood-hit regions in central England are seeing some relief as no further rainfall is predicted in the coming days. However, flood warnings remain in effect, with 102 warnings and 199 alerts active across England as of Wednesday morning. Wales has one flood warning and six flood alerts in place.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold health alert, the second-highest level, until midday on Sunday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa from UKHSA advised people to check on vulnerable individuals, warning that freezing conditions could lead to increased health risks, including heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, the BBC reported.

On Tuesday night, temperatures fell widely below freezing, with the lowest recorded at -7 degrees Celsius in Tulloch Bridge, Scotland. In Northern Ireland, Katesbridge experienced its coldest night of the winter at -6.6 degrees Celsius. England saw -6.3 degrees Celsius in Shap, Cumbria, while Bala in Wales recorded -3.7 degrees Celsius.

Severe flooding has disrupted travel, with road closures, rail delays, and temporary airport shutdowns earlier in the week. While flooding is expected to subside, the focus now shifts to the sharp overnight frosts forecast for Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Temperatures could plunge further in areas with snow cover, with lows between -14 and -16 degrees Celsius expected on Wednesday night, and as low as -20 degrees Celsius in parts of Scotland’s snowfields by Thursday night.

The report noted that these conditions could surpass the cold experienced last weekend, when temperatures fell to -13.3 degrees Celsius in the Highlands, and even those of February 2021, when Braemar recorded -23 degrees Celsius.