Three-day snow alert issued as Arctic air hits UK

The forecast includes risks of rural areas being cut off, school closures, power cuts, and widespread travel issues.

uk-snow-alert-getty

The Met Office predicts 5cm of snow in the Midlands, Wales, and northern England, with 20-30cm expected on high ground in Wales and the Pennines. (Representational image: Getty)

Jan 02, 2025
SNOW is forecast to hit much of the UK from Saturday, with the Met Office issuing yellow warnings for snow across England, Wales, and parts of Scotland.

The warnings, which begin at noon on Saturday and last until 9 am on Monday, anticipate icy conditions and significant disruption, according to the BBC.

The forecast includes risks of rural areas being cut off, school closures, power cuts, and widespread travel issues. This follows days of heavy rain and strong winds that caused flooding across parts of north-west England.

The Met Office predicts 5cm of snow in the Midlands, Wales, and northern England, with 20-30cm expected on high ground in Wales and the Pennines.

Strong winds may lead to drifting snow in these areas. Scotland and Northern Ireland could also experience disruptive snowfall, while southern England is expected to see snow turn back to rain as milder air temporarily moves in.

Temperatures are set to fall overnight on Wednesday, with icy conditions expected on Thursday morning in parts of the country.

Arctic air will bring a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers on Thursday, paving the way for widespread snowfall over the weekend.

BBC Weather lead presenter Ben Rich highlighted the difficulty of snow forecasting, noting that small changes in temperature or pressure could affect whether areas see rain, sleet, or snow.

The warnings come after New Year’s celebrations were disrupted by heavy rain and flooding in parts of England, including Greater Manchester, Cheshire, and north-west England.

More than 3.5 inches (90mm) of rain fell widely, with higher amounts in some areas

