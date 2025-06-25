Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Three mobile network hit by outage affecting phone calls

Three has not confirmed how many of its 11 million UK customers are affected

Three Mobile Suffers Outage, Disrupting Calls Across the UK

Several affected customers have taken to social media to express frustration

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Three confirms issue affecting voice services across the UK
  • Data services such as 4G and 5G are operating normally
  • Over 9,000 users reported problems on outage tracker
  • Customers on partner networks like ID Mobile and Smarty also affected
  • Vodafone services remain unaffected

Phone call issues reported on Three network

Mobile network provider Three has confirmed an ongoing issue affecting voice calls for some of its customers across the UK. The company acknowledged the problem in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating there is “an issue affecting voice services”.

Three has not confirmed how many of its 11 million UK customers are affected. However, the outage tracker DownDetector reported over 9,000 user complaints around 09:30 BST on Wednesday.

Data still working, partner networks impacted

While phone calls are disrupted, 4G and 5G data services remain unaffected, according to Three. However, mobile providers that use Three’s infrastructure are also experiencing issues.

ID Mobile noted on its website that technical teams are working with Three to resolve the disruption. Smarty also confirmed awareness of the issue and is actively seeking a solution.

Vodafone, which recently merged with Three to form the UK’s largest mobile network, confirmed its own services are operating as normal.

Customer concerns on social media

Several affected customers have taken to social media to express frustration, citing missed emergency calls from hospitals and difficulty reaching breakdown services.

Some users also claimed they had lost data access, although Three maintains that data connectivity is working as expected.

This incident follows a previous outage in January, when Three launched an investigation after a small number of users were reportedly unable to contact emergency services via 999.

ukcommunicationoutage

Related News

M&S launches strawberries
Food

M&S launches strawberries and cream sandwich ahead of Wimbledon

Shubhanshu Shukla Honors India with Swades Song in Space
Entertainment

Shubhanshu Shukla plays Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Swades' song during historic Axiom-4 space mission launch

Wes Streeting
UK

Government to allocate £2.2bn NHS funding to poorest areas in England

More For You

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

The launch aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcements

CNET

Limited Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition released at £320 in UK and US

Key points

  • Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition available now in the UK and US
  • Features Xbox-style black design with green trim
  • Includes Xbox Wireless Controller, Touch Plus controllers, and Elite Strap
  • Priced at $400 (approx. £320) with limited availability
  • Includes 3-month access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition now available

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has officially launched in the UK and US. Priced at $400 (around £320), this limited-edition virtual reality headset offers a bundle tailored for Xbox and VR enthusiasts alike. Meta confirmed its release on 24 June, following earlier reports.

Availability is restricted to Meta’s website and Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. Quantities are described as “extremely limited”.

Keep ReadingShow less
rubin observatory

This design allows the observatory to see objects that are extremely distant

RubinObs

First images from revolutionary Vera Rubin telescope unveil hidden universe

Key points

  • Vera C Rubin Observatory in Chile releases first celestial image
  • Home to the world’s most powerful digital camera, it will film the night sky for a decade
  • Detected over 2,000 asteroids in 10 hours — a record-breaking feat
  • Aims to uncover dark matter, map the Milky Way and spot potential threats to Earth
  • UK plays key role in data analysis and processing

Powerful new eye on the universe

The Vera C Rubin Observatory, located atop Cerro Pachón in the Chilean Andes, has released its first image, a vibrant snapshot of a star-forming region 9,000 light years from Earth. The observatory, home to the world’s most powerful digital camera, promises to transform how we observe and understand the universe.

Its first observations signal the start of a decade-long survey known as the Legacy Survey of Space and Time, which will repeatedly capture wide-field images of the southern night sky.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mang0 Cloud9 harassment incident

Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9

RedBull

Mang0 dropped by Cloud9 after harassment incident at streamed event

Key points

  • Mang0 released by Cloud9 on 23 June after intoxicated behaviour at streamed event
  • Incident occurred during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup
  • Cloud9 cited “zero-tolerance” for harassment
  • Mang0 apologised publicly and acknowledged his struggle with alcohol
  • Community reacts with a mix of sympathy and concern

Cloud9 parts ways with Mang0 after over a decade

Professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9 following inappropriate conduct during a live-streamed event. The announcement came on 23 June, marking the end of Mang0’s 10-year tenure with the team.

The decision was made after Mang0 was seen engaging in drunken and inappropriate behaviour toward women during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup, a social gaming event that was broadcast live online.

Keep ReadingShow less
death stranding

Several early Death Stranding 2 reviews emphasise the game’s meditative pace and symbolic narrative

YouTube/ KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Death Stranding 2 review roundup: Kojima’s slow, surreal sequel divides opinion

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on 26 June 2025 for PlayStation 5
  • Critics highlight its stylised storytelling, visual design, and A-list cast
  • Gameplay centres on post-apocalyptic cargo delivery and exploration
  • Reviews call it hypnotic, emotional, and sometimes frustratingly slow
  • Players are divided over its pacing, symbolism, and niche appeal

A cinematic sequel that’s both familiar and strange

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches worldwide on 26 June, and early impressions suggest it’s just as unconventional as the original. Described by critics as a “hypnotising, slow-paced art-house game,” the sequel continues the unique blend of traversal gameplay, cinematic storytelling and surreal world-building introduced in Death Stranding (2019).

Set in an alternate future where the boundary between life and death has collapsed, the sequel follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he leaves his quiet life in Mexico to reconnect isolated communities across Mexico and Australia. The goal: restore access to a high-tech communication system called the chiral network in the wake of a fragmented, post-disaster world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spider man 2

The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free demo now available on PlayStation Plus Premium

Key points

  • A two-hour demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available via PlayStation Plus Premium
  • The trial includes the first major boss battle and open-world exploration
  • The game launched in 2023 as a follow-up to Spider-Man and Miles Morales

  • Other demos, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, are also available
  • Access is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

Spider-Man sequel available to try for free

Sony is offering a free timed trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 through its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. The demo allows players to experience up to two hours of gameplay, including early story missions and free-roaming within New York City.

The game launched in 2023 as the third entry in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, following the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. While praised for visual improvements and expanded traversal options, the sequel received mixed feedback regarding its story and gameplay similarity to its predecessors.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc