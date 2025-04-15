UK weather warning as heavy rain forecast for Western England and Wales

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across western England and the whole of Wales, raising the risk of localised flooding and travel disruption just as the school holidays begin and the Easter weekend draws near.
The Met Office warning comes into effect at midday on Tuesday and will remain in place for 24 hours. Forecasters have warned of the potential for flooded homes and businesses, power cuts, and delays to public transport.
Drivers have been advised to expect spray and surface water on roads, which could lead to longer journey times. Bus and train services may also experience disruption.
The warning covers a wide area, including popular holiday destinations such as Cornwall, Devon, Bristol, Bath, Herefordshire, Shropshire, and parts of Cheshire and Merseyside.
In its statement, the Met Office said: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. While there is some uncertainty around the exact location of the heaviest rainfall, many areas are likely to receive 20–40mm of rain, with isolated spots possibly seeing up to 75mm.”
Following a prolonged period of dry and settled weather, a shift in conditions is being driven by low pressure moving in from the west. This has brought cloud cover, rain, and a dip in temperatures.
Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist, said: “After weeks of sunshine and dry conditions, a more unsettled pattern is emerging. A low-pressure system near Portugal is of particular concern as it moves towards the UK, potentially bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. While high rainfall totals are possible, the ground has been relatively dry, so significant impacts are not expected at this stage. However, the situation is being closely monitored.”
Further wet weather is likely later in the week, with additional rain expected on Thursday and another weather front approaching on Friday.
On Tuesday morning, the Environment Agency had eight flood alerts in place across parts of England, particularly in areas near rivers in Cumbria, including Whitehaven, Eskdale, and Egremont. The agency confirmed it was monitoring river levels and rainfall closely. Natural Resources Wales had not issued any flood warnings by 8am.
As for the Easter weekend, the Met Office said the outlook would become clearer as the week progresses. Temperatures are expected to be close to average for the time of year, with a mix of dry spells, unsettled weather, and chilly nights.
The AA has issued an amber traffic warning for the holiday weekend, predicting over 19 million car journeys on Good Friday and more than 18 million on Easter Monday.