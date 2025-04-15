Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK weather warning as heavy rain forecast for Western England and Wales

Drivers have been advised to expect spray and surface water on roads

UK weather warning as heavy rain

The warning covers a wide area, including popular holiday destinations

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across western England and the whole of Wales, raising the risk of localised flooding and travel disruption just as the school holidays begin and the Easter weekend draws near.

The Met Office warning comes into effect at midday on Tuesday and will remain in place for 24 hours. Forecasters have warned of the potential for flooded homes and businesses, power cuts, and delays to public transport.

Drivers have been advised to expect spray and surface water on roads, which could lead to longer journey times. Bus and train services may also experience disruption.

The warning covers a wide area, including popular holiday destinations such as Cornwall, Devon, Bristol, Bath, Herefordshire, Shropshire, and parts of Cheshire and Merseyside.

In its statement, the Met Office said: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. While there is some uncertainty around the exact location of the heaviest rainfall, many areas are likely to receive 20–40mm of rain, with isolated spots possibly seeing up to 75mm.”

Following a prolonged period of dry and settled weather, a shift in conditions is being driven by low pressure moving in from the west. This has brought cloud cover, rain, and a dip in temperatures.

Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist, said: “After weeks of sunshine and dry conditions, a more unsettled pattern is emerging. A low-pressure system near Portugal is of particular concern as it moves towards the UK, potentially bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. While high rainfall totals are possible, the ground has been relatively dry, so significant impacts are not expected at this stage. However, the situation is being closely monitored.”

Further wet weather is likely later in the week, with additional rain expected on Thursday and another weather front approaching on Friday.

On Tuesday morning, the Environment Agency had eight flood alerts in place across parts of England, particularly in areas near rivers in Cumbria, including Whitehaven, Eskdale, and Egremont. The agency confirmed it was monitoring river levels and rainfall closely. Natural Resources Wales had not issued any flood warnings by 8am.

As for the Easter weekend, the Met Office said the outlook would become clearer as the week progresses. Temperatures are expected to be close to average for the time of year, with a mix of dry spells, unsettled weather, and chilly nights.

The AA has issued an amber traffic warning for the holiday weekend, predicting over 19 million car journeys on Good Friday and more than 18 million on Easter Monday.

englandflood alertsgood fridayheavy rainmet officeportugalwalesweather warningwestern englandwet weatheruk weather forecast

Related News

HBO confirms John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and Nick Frost for the ‘Harry Potter’ reboot
Entertainment

HBO confirms John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and Nick Frost for the ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

Aldi
Trending

Aldi unveils new garden range with 40 affordable items – but shoppers must act fast

Priyanka Chopra to star in a new comedy with Zac Efron and Will Ferrell for Amazon MGM
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to star in a new comedy with Zac Efron and Will Ferrell for Amazon MGM

Dhoni-Getty
Cricket

Dhoni ends Chennai’s five-match losing run

More For You

JD-Vance-Getty

Vance said the US-UK trade deal might be easier to finalise than agreements with other European countries due to a 'much more reciprocal relationship'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

JD Vance says ‘good chance’ of US-UK trade deal amid global tariff changes

US VICE-PRESIDENT JD Vance said there was a “good chance” the United States could reach a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

In an interview with the UnHerd website on Monday, Vance said the US was “certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Craig-Williams-Getty

Craig Williams had previously apologised for placing a £100 bet on a July election date but did not confirm whether he had prior knowledge of the timing. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Sunak aide, Tory officials charged over 2024 election betting

FIFTEEN individuals, including a former aide to ex-prime minister Rishi Sunak, have been charged in connection with alleged betting offences related to the timing of the 2024 general election, the Gambling Commission said on Monday.

Craig Williams, who served as Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary and was a candidate in the 2024 election, is among those charged.

Keep ReadingShow less
tulip-siddiq-getty

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tulip Siddiq denies Bangladesh corruption charges after arrest warrant

LABOUR MP Tulip Siddiq has denied corruption allegations after reports emerged that Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had issued an arrest warrant against her. Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s former prime minister who was deposed in August.

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. At the time, she said her family connections were becoming a “distraction” to prime minister Keir Starmer’s government.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Starmer said his Labour government would continue to stand with British Sikhs and called them a symbol of pride in the country’s multiculturalism and a force 'against bigotry'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer thanks British Sikhs for their contributions in Baisakhi message

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer marked Baisakhi with a message from 10 Downing Street on Sunday, thanking British Sikhs for their contributions to the UK across different sectors.

Earlier this week, Starmer hosted a special reception to celebrate the festival, which marks the birth of the Khalsa. He also shared a video on social media showing scenes from the festivities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

'Free and open trade grows economies, lowers prices and helps businesses to sell to the world, which is why we're cutting tariffs on a range of products,' said business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Government reduces tariffs on food and everyday products

THE UK government has announced temporary cuts to import tariffs on nearly 90 products, including items such as pasta, fruit juices and spices. The move is aimed at reducing prices for businesses and boosting economic growth.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said the UK Global Tariff will be suspended on 89 products until July 2027. The changes are expected to save UK businesses around GBP 17 million a year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc