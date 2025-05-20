600-mile rain band set to soak UK from Cornwall to Caithness this bank holiday

The UK is set for a wet start to the bank holiday weekend, with forecasts predicting a 600-mile stretch of rain spanning almost the entire country, from Cornwall in the southwest to Caithness in the far northeast of Scotland.

Widespread rain across England

Weather maps from WXCharts.com suggest that much of England will be affected by rain on Saturday afternoon. Cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool are all expected to see showers. While most areas will receive light rainfall under 1mm per hour, parts of Cheshire could experience more intense showers, reaching up to 4mm per hour. Rain is forecast from the south coast and southeast through to East Anglia and across the Midlands and north of England.

Scotland is set for heavy showers on the west coast

In Scotland, a similar picture is developing. Widespread rain is expected, particularly along the west coast, where precipitation could reach 2–3mm per hour. Rain is also likely in Edinburgh, while Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire may avoid the heaviest showers. The northern county of Caithness is forecast to see some rain, though it is unlikely to extend as far as John O’Groats.

Wales to experience central downpours

These weather systems are likely to bring spells of rain, some of which may be heavy Getty

Wales is forecast to receive significant rainfall as well, particularly in central areas where it could range between 1 and 2.5mm per hour. The showers are expected to be consistent across the region, contributing to the nationwide wet conditions.

Northern Ireland is largely dry with isolated showers

Northern Ireland is likely to remain mostly dry, though light rain could fall in parts of Londonderry and Belfast. County Down may experience heavier bursts, with rainfall rates of up to 3mm per hour, according to WXCharts.

Met Office warns of unsettled weather

The Met Office has also issued a long-range forecast covering 23 May to 1 June, warning of a change in conditions over the bank holiday weekend. “More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic,” it stated.

The unsettled weather is expected to begin in the northwest of the UK later on Friday or during Saturday, gradually spreading across the country through the weekend. These weather systems are likely to bring spells of rain, some of which may be heavy, and possibly strong winds.

“There will be drier and brighter intervals between systems,” the Met Office added, “but also showers, some of which could be heavy or thundery.” Temperatures are expected to be close to seasonal averages, though the strong winds may make it feel cooler.

Driest spring takes a turn

The forecast comes after a spell of unusually dry and sunny conditions, which had put spring 2024 on track to become one of the driest on record. This weekend’s weather signals a significant shift as wet conditions return to much of the UK.