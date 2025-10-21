Skip to content
Met Office warns of storm threat as heavy rain and strong winds set to hit parts of UK

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings

uk weather

Heavy rainfall and gusts strong enough to cause localised flooding and travel disruption

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 21, 2025
Highlights

  • Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind and rain on Thursday
  • Low-pressure system could become a named storm, possibly ‘Storm Bram’ or ‘Storm Benjamin’
  • Forecasters warn of flooding, travel disruption, and potential power cuts

Warnings in place for Thursday

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain across large parts of southern and eastern England, as a deepening area of low pressure moves across the UK on Thursday.

Forecasters say the system could bring heavy rainfall and gusts strong enough to cause localised flooding and travel disruption. While the impacts are not expected to be severe enough for the Met Office to name it a storm, other European weather agencies may decide otherwise.

Heavy rain and powerful gusts expected

Rain will begin spreading into southern England late on Wednesday before moving northeast through Thursday.
Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20–30mm widely, with some areas, including Devon, Cornwall, and eastern England, seeing 30–50mm or more.

Strong north-westerly winds are forecast to develop, with gusts between 45–55mph (70–90km/h) possible in many areas, and up to 65mph (105km/h) along parts of the east coast.

The Met Office has warned that isolated gusts could briefly reach 75mph (120km/h) later on Thursday, posing a risk of fallen trees, power outages, and further travel delays.

Potential for a named storm

Although the Met Office does not currently expect to name the weather system, neighbouring meteorological agencies could.

If the impacts are greater in northern France or Belgium, Météo France or Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute could designate it as Storm Benjamin, the next on the south-western Europe list.

Alternatively, if the Netherlands determines the system poses greater risks there, it could be named Storm Bram, drawn from the shared naming list used by the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Meteorological agencies across Europe will coordinate before confirming any name to maintain consistency across forecasts.

Public advised to stay alert

With uncertainty still surrounding the intensity of the low-pressure system, forecasters are urging the public to monitor updates closely and plan for possible travel disruption or power interruptions.

Up-to-date warnings and forecasts are available through the Met Office and BBC Weather channels.

