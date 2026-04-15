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Migrants coached to pose as gay for UK asylum, investigation finds

The investigation found that one firm charged up to £7,000 and said the chance of refusal was "very low". Another adviser offered services for £1,500, with an additional £2,000-£3,000 for creating evidence.

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The Home Office said: "Anyone found trying to exploit the system will face the full force of the law, including removal from the UK."

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 15, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
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AN UNDERCOVER investigation has found that some legal advisers and firms are helping migrants submit false asylum claims by posing as gay, charging large fees and providing fabricated evidence.

The investigation by the BBC found that migrants whose visas are due to expire are being given cover stories and guidance on how to produce supporting material such as letters, photographs and medical reports.

These claims are then submitted on the basis that they would face danger in countries like Pakistan or Bangladesh, where same-sex relations are illegal.

The Home Office said: "Anyone found trying to exploit the system will face the full force of the law, including removal from the UK."

BBC reporters, posing as students from Pakistan and Bangladesh, approached advisers and law firms. The investigation found that one firm charged up to £7,000 and said the chance of refusal was "very low". Another adviser offered services for £1,500, with an additional £2,000-£3,000 for creating evidence.

At meetings in east London linked to Worcester LGBT, several attendees told an undercover reporter that many present were not genuine claimants. One attendee said, "Most of the people here are not gays," while another said, "Nobody is a gay here. Not even 1% are gay. Not even 0.01% are gay."

The reporter was introduced to Tanisa Khan, who offered to prepare a false claim for £2,500. She said: "There is nobody who is real. There is only one way out in order to live here now and that is the very method everyone is adopting." She added: "There is no check-up to find out if the person is a gay."

She described a process involving staged photographs, letters from individuals claiming a relationship, and attendance at LGBT events. "I will fully prepare you for the interview by compiling a comprehensive package for you," she said.

Khan denied wrongdoing, citing a "misunderstanding", while Mazedul Hasan Shakil said he was unaware of any such activity. Law & Justice Solicitors said she had no professional connection to the firm.

At Connaught Law, adviser Aqeel Abbasi told the BBC reporter he would guide him on producing evidence and said: "Evidence must be provided and submitted from their societies and clubs." He added, "I will take some photos from there."

Data shows asylum claims based on sexual orientation have increased. In 2023, 3,430 initial decisions were made, with Pakistani nationals accounting for 42% of such claims. Nearly two-thirds were granted at the initial stage.

Ali, a former student from Pakistan, said he was advised to claim he was gay and seek medical evidence, the BBC reported. "I didn't actually take the pills, but she insisted that I obtain the medication," he said. He later returned to Pakistan after legal costs rose.

Politicians and groups responded to the findings. Labour MP Jo White said the government must "crack down". Conservative MP Chris Philp said the system "must be totally overhauled".

Refugee Council’s Imran Hussain said: "These kinds of abuses must not be used to undermine the credibility of people with genuine need for asylum."

The Home Office said misuse of the system is a criminal offence and cases are assessed with safeguards in place.

bbc investigationhome officeimmigration fraudmigrantsuk asylum

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