Storm Benjamin: Met Office warns snow and frost to sweep parts of the UK

Parts of the UK are set to face wintry conditions this weekend

Storm Benjamin

The weather agency said “cold arctic air”

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 24, 2025
Highlights:

  • Met Office warns of “sharp temperature drop” and urges people to be prepared
  • Sleet and snow likely in Scotland and northern regions this weekend
  • Frost expected across much of the UK, with brisk winds making it feel colder
  • Temperatures to stay below average through the weekend

Cold snap to follow Storm Benjamin

Parts of the UK are set to face wintry conditions this weekend, with the Met Office warning of snow and frost as temperatures tumble once Storm Benjamin moves away.

The weather agency said “cold arctic air” will sweep over the country in the coming days, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and a noticeable chill in the air. Eastern coastal regions are expected to see the strongest winds and showers, while inland areas will experience a mix of rain and frost.

Where snow is expected

According to the Met Office, there is a “reasonable chance” of sleet and snow across northern areas — particularly over the Scottish Highlands and Grampians.
Further south, conditions are expected to remain dry but cold, with overnight frost likely where skies clear and winds ease.

Snow and hail are forecast for parts of Scotland overnight on Saturday, 25 October, while temperatures across the UK will stay in single figures. Forecast highs include 11°C in England, 10°C in Wales, and around 8°C in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Weekend forecast: Chilly days, frosty nights

Saturday will begin with widespread frost, even in some towns and cities. Rural areas are likely to see temperatures dipping close to freezing.
Scotland, Northern Ireland, and coastal parts of Wales and southwest England are expected to bear the brunt of the cold winds and frequent showers.

Despite some sunshine in places, brisk winds will make it feel colder, particularly in the north and east. The Met Office says temperatures will remain “below average” through the weekend.

What to expect next week

Sunday is forecast to start frosty once again before a new weather front moves in from the northwest, bringing cloud, rain, and slightly milder air.

While the Met Office does not expect the snow to be heavy or disruptive, it warns that those heading to hills or higher ground should be prepared for wintry conditions.

“While any sleet or snow is unlikely to be heavy or disruptive, it is not unusual for this time of year,” the agency said. “Those heading to the hills or mountains should be prepared.”

met officestormsnowrainfalluk weather

