Storm Bram triggers heavy rain and strong winds; Met Office issues ‘do not drive’ warning

Highlights

Forecasters urge people not to drive through floodwater



Amber alerts for wind and rain cover parts of Scotland, Wales and south-west England



Gusts could reach 90mph in north-west Scotland



More than 30 flood warnings and over 170 alerts in place



Forecasters urge caution as storm strengthens

Storm Bram brings heavy rain and strong winds to large parts of the UK, prompting the Met Office to issue warnings about the risks on the roads. The forecaster advises people not to drive through floodwater as conditions worsen through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Severe weather alerts are in force for Scotland, Wales and south-west England, with downpours and powerful gusts expected to cause disruption.

An amber warning for very strong winds covers north-west Scotland on Tuesday night. The Met Office says gusts of 70 to 80mph are expected widely, with the potential to reach 90mph in some exposed areas. Heavy rain is likely to intensify the impact of the winds.

The forecaster warns that large waves may throw debris onto coastal roads and properties, creating a danger to life. People in the Highlands and Eilean Siar are advised to secure loose outdoor items such as bins, garden furniture and sheds. Travel disruption is likely, with possible closures to roads, bridges and rail lines, as well as delays to ferry services and flights.

The warning runs from 4pm until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Flooded roads pose growing risk

More than 30 flood warnings and over 170 flood alerts are in place across England. Homes and businesses face the risk of flooding, and some communities could become isolated as roads become submerged.

Fast-flowing floodwater is expected in the worst-affected areas, creating hazardous conditions and posing a danger to life. Drivers are warned of difficult journeys, with spray, standing water and potential road closures adding to the risk.

The Met Office says it is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, and urges people to avoid travelling by road where possible, especially on Tuesday morning.

Those in amber rain warning areas are advised to prepare a flood kit, including important documents, a torch, spare batteries, first aid supplies, prescription medicines, warm clothing, blankets, food, water and essentials for family members or pets.

Heavy rain across Wales and south-west England

An amber rain warning is also in place for parts of South Wales and the south-west of England, including much of Dartmoor. Forecasters expect 50 to 75mm of rain across the warning area, rising to around 100mm in some spots.

The warning is active from midnight until 10am on Tuesday.

Yellow weather warnings cover other regions throughout the day. Two additional yellow wind alerts extend into Wednesday, affecting Scotland, north-east and north-west England and parts of Wales. These warnings begin at noon on Tuesday, with one running for 24 hours across areas including the Grampians, the Highlands, Eilean Siar, Orkney and Strathclyde.

A second warning, covering parts of the Grampians, Denbighshire, Flintshire and northern England, runs until 6am on Wednesday.

The Met Office says Thursday is likely to be a drier day for many, with a chance of frost in central and south-east England.