Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer says new powers could be used to ban some pro-Palestinian marches

Pro-Palestinian marches have taken place regularly in London since the October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which led to the Gaza war. Critics say the protests have fuelled hostility and become a focus for antisemitism.

Starmer

Starmer said he would defend freedom of expression and peaceful protest, but said chants such as "Globalise the Intifada" were "completely off limits" and those using them should be prosecuted.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 03, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has said the government could consider banning some pro-Palestinian marches, citing the "cumulative effect" of repeated demonstrations on the Jewish community. His comments followed the stabbing of two Jewish men in London on Wednesday.

Starmer told BBC he would defend freedom of expression and peaceful protest, but said chants such as "Globalise the Intifada" were "completely off limits" and those using them should be prosecuted.

Pro-Palestinian marches have taken place regularly in London since the October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which led to the Gaza war. Critics say the protests have fuelled hostility and become a focus for antisemitism.

Protesters have said they are exercising their democratic right to raise human rights and political issues linked to Gaza.

Starmer said he accepted there were "very strong legitimate views about the Middle East, about Gaza", but said many in the Jewish community had raised concerns about the repeated nature of the marches.

Asked whether action should target chants and banners or extend to stopping protests, he said: "I think certainly the first, and I think there are instances for the latter."

"I think it's time to look across the board at protests and the cumulative effect," he said, adding that the government needed to consider what further powers it could take.

Britain raised its terrorism threat level to "severe" on Thursday, citing security concerns that foreign states were helping to fuel violence, including against the Jewish community.

"We are seeing an elevated threat to Jewish and Israeli individuals and institutions in the UK," said Laurence Taylor, head of counter-terrorism policing, in a statement. He added that police were also working "against an unpredictable global situation that has consequences closer to home, including physical threats by state-linked actors."

antisemitismcounter-terrorismkeir starmerpro-palestinian marchesuk protests

Related News

Gayatri-Devi-supercomputer
News

Mughal-era 'supercomputer' sells for record £2m at London auction

trump-us-iran-war
News

Trump says he is "not satisfied" with Iran's peace proposal

starmer-palestine-march
News

Starmer justifies 'banning pro-Palestinian marches'

wimbledon-school-crash
News

Police charge driver over Wimbledon school crash which killed two girls

More For You

King Charles
US President Donald Trump and King Charles smile as they talk during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026.
Getty Images

Palace says King Charles took ‘risk and challenge’ on US trip

KING CHARLES’s visit to the United States was a “risk and challenge” that he “grasped in both hands”, a palace aide said on Sunday as the monarch returned from the trip.

Charles left for the UK from Bermuda on Saturday after what a senior royal aide described as a “historic” visit to the United States aimed at strengthening ties between Washington and London.

Keep ReadingShow less