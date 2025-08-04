Skip to content
 
Storm Floris batters UK causing travel chaos and event cancellations

Amber and yellow warnings in force as Storm Floris sweeps across UK

Storm Floris lashes UK

Storm Floris is causing widespread disruption across the UK

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights

  • Storm Floris brings “unseasonably strong” winds to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and northern England.
  • An amber wind warning is in effect across most of Scotland until 23:00 BST.
  • Rail services cancelled, ferry sailings suspended, and flights to Scottish islands grounded.
  • Major disruption to the Edinburgh festival calendar and events across the east coast.
  • Winds could reach over 90mph, potentially making Floris the UK’s strongest summer storm on record.

Storm Floris is causing widespread disruption across the UK, bringing severe winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind across large areas of Scotland, in place from 10:00 to 23:00 BST on Monday. A yellow warning is also active for neighbouring regions.

With gusts forecast to exceed 90mph in some locations, Floris could become the strongest summer storm ever recorded in the UK. The current August record stands at 87mph, recorded at the Needles off the Isle of Wight in 1996.

Rail and air services are heavily disrupted

Train operators have cancelled or severely restricted services across affected areas. On the East Coast Main Line, no services are running north of Newcastle. West Coast passengers are advised not to travel beyond Preston due to anticipated delays and cancellations.

ScotRail has introduced speed restrictions across its network and warned of “significant disruption”, including total suspension of some routes. David Ross of ScotRail advised passengers to check updated schedules online.

Ferry services are also impacted. The Corran Ferry has suspended operations, and Orkney Ferries have cancelled several routes, including Kirkwall to Eday and Eday to Stronsay. CalMac has warned of widespread disruption across its Firth of Clyde and Hebridean services.

At Glasgow Airport, flights to Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown and Tiree have been cancelled. Edinburgh Airport is advising passengers to check with airlines, though only limited disruption has been reported so far.

Events cancelled as Edinburgh festival season hit by weather

Scotland’s festival season has also been affected, with a number of high-profile cancellations:

  • Princes Street Gardens is closed, forcing the cancellation of the Ceilidh Sessions from the Edinburgh International Festival.
  • The Truth We Seek: Artistic Freedom, a scheduled panel discussion, has been postponed.
  • The Pleasance has cancelled all outdoor events at The Green for the day.
  • The Lady Boys of Bangkok have cancelled eight shows through Wednesday, as their tent in Festival Square is being dismantled for safety.

Meanwhile, Fringe By The Sea in North Berwick has cancelled all Monday events but expects to reopen on Tuesday.

Organisers of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival said they are monitoring the storm closely and will contact affected ticket holders directly in the event of further cancellations.

Public urged to stay cautious amid risk of injury and disruption

Authorities have warned of possible damage to buildings, trees, and coastal areas. The Met Office says flying debris could pose a danger to life. ScotRail has urged the public to secure trampolines, tents, and garden furniture to prevent them being blown onto railway tracks.

Coastal communities are also being warned to stay clear of the shoreline as Floris coincides with high tides. Jim Dale of the British Weather Services called conditions “extremely rough” and cautioned people to stay away from beaches and forests.

Unusual timing and strength for a summer storm

While summer storms are not unheard of in the UK, the strength of Floris is unusual. BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor noted that wind speeds could exceed any recorded during previous August storms, including Storm Ellen (2020) and Storm Antoni (2023).

Climate projections suggest that warming oceans may be intensifying certain weather patterns, but the direct link to summer storm frequency remains unclear.

edinburgh festivalnorthern irelandscotlandstorm floristravel disruptionwaleswinduk weather

