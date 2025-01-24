Skip to content
Storm Eowyn: Record winds hit Ireland and Northern Ireland

Storm-Eowyn-Getty

Waves break against the sea wall in Carnlough on the north east coast of Northern Ireland early in the morning of January 24, 2025, as storm Eowyn brings winds of 100 mph to the UK and Ireland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jan 24, 2025
STORM Eowyn brought record-breaking winds to Ireland and Northern Ireland on Friday, leaving 560,000 homes and businesses without electricity and causing widespread disruption.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled, schools were shut, and public transport was suspended.

Met Éireann, Ireland's weather agency, reported that a wind gust of 182 km/h was recorded overnight at Mace Head in County Galway, breaking an 80-year-old record.

Officials had warned residents to stay indoors, calling the storm one of the most dangerous in recent memory.

ESB Networks, Ireland’s electricity provider, described the damage to its network as “unprecedented.” It confirmed that 560,000 homes, farms, and businesses had been affected, and it could take up to nine days to restore power to some areas.

Dublin Airport announced that more than 110 departures and 110 arrivals had been cancelled, with further disruptions expected.

Schools in both Ireland and Northern Ireland remained closed on Friday, and public transport in Ireland was suspended while a red wind warning stayed in effect.

This red alert, the highest level of warning, covered all of Ireland for the first time since Storm Ophelia in 2017, which resulted in three deaths.

It was expected to be lifted for most of Ireland by 1100 GMT and for Northern Ireland by 1400 GMT.

In the UK, the Met Office issued a red warning for parts of Scotland, including southwestern and central regions, from 1000 to 1700.

The warning advised of flying debris, danger to life, and damage to buildings, along with closures of roads and bridges.

Scotland also faced severe disruption, with dozens of flights cancelled at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

National Rail advised residents in Scotland and northern England to avoid travelling on Friday.

