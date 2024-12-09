  • Monday, December 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Flood warnings across England and Wales after Storm Darragh

Rail services remain affected, with buses replacing trains on some routes, including between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.

Damage to the kiosks on the pier at Llandudno in north Wales is seen on December 8, 2024, after Storm Darragh brings winds of 90 mph to the west of Wales and north-west England. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THOUSANDS of homes remain without power, and flood warnings are still in place after Storm Darragh caused widespread disruption over the weekend.

Two men died in separate incidents when trees fell on their vehicles during the storm, which also led to power outages and travel issues.

Rail services remain affected, with buses replacing trains on some routes, including between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent, BBC reported.

Damage to overhead wires has disrupted services in areas like Bromsgrove, Redditch, and Birmingham New Street.

As of Sunday evening, around 118,000 customers were without power, according to the Energy Networks Association.

While 1.8 million homes have been reconnected, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks reported that 1,500 homes were still without power on Monday morning.

Flood warnings remain in effect for 50 locations across England and Wales, alongside 161 flood alerts, reported BBC.

Affected residents are being provided with warm drinks and charging facilities at community centres.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner acknowledged the impact of the storm, noting the tragic loss of two lives and ongoing efforts to restore power.

While Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly dry, train operators and National Rail have warned of continued travel disruptions across several regions.

Related Stories
News

Reeves calls for lowering EU trade barriers
HEADLINE STORY

Australia beat India by 10 wickets to level series at Adelaide
News

Migrant workers key to meet housing target, warn builders
News

Princess of Wales hosts emotional Christmas service
News

Lord Rami Ranger loses CBE after watchdog report
News

Sadiq Khan set for knighthood in New Year honours: report
News

Nationwide radio fault disrupts rail services
News

Starmer sets out six targets to ‘take country forward’
News

Muhammad and Olivia top baby name charts in England and Wales
HEADLINE STORY

EXCLUSIVE: “Toxic racist Met incapable of reform”
HEADLINE STORY

Vodafone and Three merger gets approval
HEADLINE STORY

Australia look to bounce back against India in day-night Test
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Storm Darragh Flood warnings across England and Wales after Storm Darragh
Reeves calls for lowering EU trade barriers
Court-representational Stricter sentences for domestic killers announced
Boohoo Police investigate Boohoo executives’ corporate espionage claims
India vs Australia Australia beat India by 10 wickets to level series at…
Trump meets Prince William Trump meets Prince William at Notre Dame reopening