Flood warnings across England and Wales after Storm Darragh

Rail services remain affected, with buses replacing trains on some routes, including between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.

Damage to the kiosks on the pier at Llandudno in north Wales is seen on December 8, 2024, after Storm Darragh brings winds of 90 mph to the west of Wales and north-west England. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THOUSANDS of homes remain without power, and flood warnings are still in place after Storm Darragh caused widespread disruption over the weekend.

Two men died in separate incidents when trees fell on their vehicles during the storm, which also led to power outages and travel issues.

Rail services remain affected, with buses replacing trains on some routes, including between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent, BBC reported.

Damage to overhead wires has disrupted services in areas like Bromsgrove, Redditch, and Birmingham New Street.

As of Sunday evening, around 118,000 customers were without power, according to the Energy Networks Association.

While 1.8 million homes have been reconnected, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks reported that 1,500 homes were still without power on Monday morning.

Flood warnings remain in effect for 50 locations across England and Wales, alongside 161 flood alerts, reported BBC.

Affected residents are being provided with warm drinks and charging facilities at community centres.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner acknowledged the impact of the storm, noting the tragic loss of two lives and ongoing efforts to restore power.

While Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly dry, train operators and National Rail have warned of continued travel disruptions across several regions.