Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Storm Floris to lash UK with heavy rain and winds up to 85mph

Heavy rain, powerful winds, and potential travel disruption expected as named storm heads towards Britain

Storm Floris to lash UK

Risk of power disruption, fallen trees and structural damage

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sixth named storm of the season, and first since January
  • Wind gusts could reach 85mph in parts of Scotland
  • Storm expected to hit Monday, exact track still uncertain
  • Risk of power disruption, fallen trees and structural damage
  • Summer storms not unprecedented, but their impact can be greater

What to Expect from Storm Floris

The Met Office has officially named Storm Floris, which is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to much of the UK on Monday. This will be the sixth named storm of the season, and the first since January.

Early projections indicate that the centre of the low-pressure system will track across the northern half of the UK, while the most disruptive winds are expected to develop on the southern and western flanks.

Forecasted Wind Speeds

  • Northern coasts and hills may see gusts between 60 and 70mph, with up to 85mph possible along exposed areas of Scotland’s coastline.
  • Inland areas across the warning zone could experience gusts of 40-50mph.
  • Even southern regions might see winds reaching 40-45mph.

The storm is currently evolving from a band of showers over the Great Lakes region of the United States. As it moves into the Atlantic, it is expected to intensify rapidly due to the influence of a powerful jet stream, resulting in a sharp drop in pressure before arriving over the UK.

Timing and Uncertainty

Though Storm Floris is forecast for Monday, the exact track of the system remains uncertain. The severity and regional impact will depend heavily on its final trajectory. The Met Office advises the public to stay updated with the latest forecasts over the weekend.

Potential Disruption

If forecasts hold, Storm Floris could lead to significant travel disruption, particularly for road, rail, and air travel. Additional risks include:

  • Fallen trees and broken branches, due to trees being in full summer leaf
  • Damage to temporary summer structures, such as tents and marquees
  • Power outages and minor structural damage
  • Localised flooding in areas affected by heavy rain

How Common Are Summer Storms?

While such low-pressure systems are more typical in autumn and winter, named storms during the summer months are not unusual.

  • In August 2023, Storm Lilian led to the closure of Leeds Festival stages and flight cancellations at Heathrow.
  • That same month, Storm Antoni caused windy, wet conditions in south Wales and south-west England, impacting Pride events in Brighton and Plymouth.
  • Storm Betty followed less than two weeks later, causing further disruption.
  • In 2020, two significant August storms—Ellen and Francis—brought gusts exceeding 80mph, causing widespread transport issues, coastal flooding, and power cuts.

Stay Prepared

Residents are advised to check local weather alerts, secure loose outdoor items, and plan travel accordingly. The Met Office will continue to monitor developments and issue further warnings as needed.

Would you like a short social media caption or push notification summary for this too?

travel disruptionmet officefloodsstormukuk weather

Related News

Marvel Eyes of Wakanda
Entertainment

'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

UK-prison-Getty
UK

Foreign prisoners in UK jails reach highest level since 2013

Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import
News

Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import

More For You

Safety alert after Dublin racist violence

FILE PHOTO: Irish Garda police officers stand on duty on Parnell Street, in Dublin. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Safety alert issued for Indians after Dublin racist violence

THE Indian Embassy in Ireland on Friday (1) issued an advisory expressing safety concerns following recent attacks in and around the capital Dublin and urging Indian citizens to take safety precautions.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently," said the advisory issued online.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stamp duty

Buyers making such claims may face repayment of the full tax along with penalties and interest.

iStock

HMRC warns homebuyers over false stamp duty repayment claims

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has warned homebuyers to be cautious of agents offering to reclaim Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) on properties that need repairs.

The warning follows a Court of Appeal ruling in the case of Mudan & Anor v HMRC, which confirmed that homes requiring repairs remain subject to residential SDLT rates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Cosser

Campaigner Martin Cosser, whose son was killed in a knife attack two years ago, sits on a memorial bench with a plaque honouring his son Charlie, at Devil's Punch Bowl, in Surrey. (Photo: Reuters)

1,000 weapons handed in as UK ninja swords ban comes into effect

AT LEAST 1,000 weapons were surrendered under a British government amnesty launched last month to tackle knife crime, the home ministry said on Friday, as a ban on ninja swords came into force.

Knife crime in England and Wales has risen 87 per cent over the past decade. Last year, 54,587 offences were recorded, a 2 per cent increase from 2023, placing the region among the highest rates in Europe.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bristol University to open India campus

Professor Evelyn Welch, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, receives the Letter of Intent from Vineet Joshi, secretary higher education and acting chairman of the University Grants Committee. (Photo: University of Bristol)

University of Bristol

Bristol University to open India campus next year

THE University of Bristol has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its first international campus in Mumbai, which is set to open in the summer of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the UK-India education corridor, the British high commission in India has announced.

In a post on X, the British high commission in India said that the university would be offering its globally acclaimed programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, fintech, and more to Indian students.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heathrow Airport

An aerial photograph taken on March 21, 2025 shows planes parked on the tarmac of Heathrow Airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Heathrow announces £49 bn expansion plan including third runway

LONDON's Heathrow Airport on Friday announced a £49-billion expansion plan that includes the construction of a third runway, approved by the UK government after years of legal disputes.

The third runway is expected to cost £21 bn, with flights projected to begin within the next decade. The remaining privately-funded investment will be used for airport expansion and modernisation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us