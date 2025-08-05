Storm Floris moves on, but more unsettled weather ahead for UK

Highlights:

Storm Floris eases, but more unsettled weather to come

Storm Floris, which battered parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday, is moving northeast and will leave behind calmer conditions as it clears early Tuesday. The Met Office’s Yellow warning for the Northern Isles expires at 8 am, marking the end of its direct impacts in the UK.

The storm delivered a provisional peak gust of 82mph at Wick Airport, making it potentially the joint-strongest August wind gust on record for Scotland. Several other locations reported unusually high gusts for the time of year.

Records matched and broken

In Northern Ireland, Orlock Head recorded a gust of 66mph, matching previous August records set in 1962, 1973, and 1989.

Meanwhile, Dyce in Aberdeenshire, which has 68 years of wind data, logged its highest August gust on record at 62mph. Although higher values were noted on mountain sites or unofficial weather stations, these are excluded from national reporting standards due to limited representativeness.

Forecast: More wet and windy conditions later in the week

Tuesday will remain breezy across much of the UK, with showers expected in northern, central and eastern regions. The south, however, can expect drier and sunnier conditions.

Wednesday is forecast to begin largely dry with cloud and sunny spells, but attention then turns to the northwest, where another low-pressure system is expected to move in during the evening.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone warned of further disruption:

“While the system later this week won’t carry as many impacts as Storm Floris, a further period of unseasonable wet and windy weather is on the way late on Wednesday and into Thursday for those in northwestern parts of the UK.”

The system is likely to bring gusts of 50mph or more in western Scotland, with rainfall totals of up to 30mm in some areas. Southern parts of the UK will remain less affected, although the weather will still feel unsettled.

Weekend outlook: North stays changeable, South likely drier

Looking ahead to the weekend, the UK will continue to see a north-south split in conditions. Northern and northwestern regions are likely to remain changeable with occasional rain, while southern areas may enjoy more settled, drier weather — albeit with average temperatures and a lingering sense of instability in the atmosphere.