Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tanner Martin dies at 30, shares final video announcing his own death after 5-year cancer battle

A US-based influencer who openly documented his five-year journey with stage 4 colon cancer

Tanner Martin death

Martin had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November 2020

Instagram/ tannerandshay
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Influencer Tanner Martin has died aged 30, five years after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer
  • He pre-recorded a video to announce his own death, released on 25 June
  • Martin became a first-time father to a daughter just 41 days before his death
  • His final wish was to raise funds to support his wife and daughter through a GoFundMe campaign
  • Martin documented his cancer journey publicly since 2020, building a large online following

Influencer Tanner Martin dies aged 30 following battle with colon cancer

Tanner Martin, a US-based influencer who openly documented his five-year journey with stage 4 colon cancer, has died at the age of 30. His death was announced on Wednesday, 25 June via a pre-recorded video that he had filmed before passing.

Martin had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November 2020, at just 25 years old. Despite his diagnosis, he continued to share health updates, personal moments, and reflections on life with his followers throughout his treatment.

Just five weeks before his death, Martin became a first-time father. On 15 May, he and his wife, Shay Wright, welcomed a baby girl, a moment they had long looked forward to after undergoing IVF treatment.

“If you're watching this, I am dead”

In the emotional video released by his wife on Instagram, Martin began by addressing viewers directly: “Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you’re watching this, I am dead.”

He explained that he had been inspired to film the message after seeing someone else do the same. “I think it’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out,” he said.

In the video, Martin expressed gratitude for the life he had lived and said he hoped there was something after death. “I had a heck of a life. Life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here,” he said. “Hopefully, I believe there’s something after this. I’m excited to meet those people, and hopefully we’re hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds.”

He also spoke of being eager to reunite with loved ones who had passed before him, saying he was looking forward to seeing them “not in pain and just happy”.

A farewell filled with gratitude and courage

Throughout the video, Martin maintained a tone of courage and peace. “Death is scary, but it’s also like a new adventure, you know?” he said. “I’m excited to see what the experience is like, and hopefully it’s good.”

He ended the message by thanking everyone who had supported him during his cancer journey. “Seriously, thanks again for all your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on Earth fun and enjoyable, and helping me be comfortable.”

The video was shared by Wright with the caption: “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost 🤍 see the next video for his wish.”

His final wish: to support his family

In a follow-up post shared on the same day, Martin’s final wish was revealed — a request to help raise funds via GoFundMe to support Wright and their daughter following his passing.

The couple had long shared their personal journey with the public, using their joint Instagram account to document the highs and lows of Martin’s illness, and more recently, their journey to parenthood.

Celebrating fatherhood amid declining health

On 15 May, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, sharing a touching hospital photo of them cradling the newborn. They captioned the Instagram Story simply: “She’s here.”

Just four days earlier, Martin had posted a health update ahead of the baby's arrival. In a video, he appeared visibly tired, explaining how chemotherapy had affected his voice: “The chemo makes me really hoarse, so I sound like a different me. But I’m doing okay, just tired.”

Holding a pair of tiny baby slippers, he revealed that their daughter was due to arrive in six days. “Anyway, that’s what I wanted to share,” he added. “I stop my chemo for a week tomorrow because it’s three weeks on, one week off. Very excited for that... anyway, that’s my update. Love you.”

A public journey of love, resilience and community

Since first announcing his diagnosis in 2020, Martin and Wright built a deeply supportive online community. Their openness about cancer, IVF, and the emotional weight of impending parenthood resonated with many.

In a November 2024 interview with People magazine, the couple opened up about the conflicting emotions surrounding their pregnancy — joy mixed with fear, hope and grief. “We’re so excited, but there’s anxiety too,” Martin said at the time.

In February 2023, doctors informed Martin that his cancer was no longer considered curable. He was given an estimated life expectancy of two to five years. Despite the prognosis, he remained active on social media, determined to share his reality and find meaning in each day.

Legacy of love and strength

Tanner Martin’s story has touched thousands, not just because of his diagnosis but because of the honesty, humour, and humility with which he shared his journey. His final video and wish underscore the depth of his character, choosing to comfort and support others even in his final moments.

As tributes continue to pour in online, his wife Shay and their newborn daughter are being held in the thoughts of the community they built together.

Supporters wishing to honour Martin’s memory can contribute to the GoFundMe campaign set up for his family.

social mediainfluencercancer

Related News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband
News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Jofra Archer
Cricket

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

Squid Game' season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

More For You

Man Finds Rare £100 Board Game in £2 Charity Shop Purchase

Kev then turned to eBay to investigate the game’s potential value

iStock

Man buys £2 board game from charity shop and discovers it's worth over £100

Key points

  • Shopper buys rare board game for £2 from charity shop
  • The Littlest Pet Shop Monopoly edition is considered a collector’s item
  • Similar sets have sold online for up to £115
  • Game was found complete and in excellent condition
  • TikTok users praise the discovery as a “cracking find”

Surprise find in the charity shop board game aisle

Charity shops are often filled with hidden gems, as one bargain hunter recently proved. While browsing through board games at his local shop, TikTok user Kev stumbled upon a rare edition of Monopoly for just £2, a purchase that could be worth over £100.

In a video shared on TikTok, Kev detailed his discovery, describing how shoppers never know what treasures they might come across in second-hand stores. “This one definitely surprised me,” he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain
20 years of UK Black Pride

Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain

Quick highlights
  • Queer Britain opens exhibition marking 20 years of UK Black Pride
  • Billy Porter and Lady Phyll attended the launch in London
  • Runs until August 31 at the museum’s Granary Square location
  • Aligns with UK Black Pride 2025 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Queer Britain has launched a new exhibition celebrating two decades of UK Black Pride, with Pose actor Billy Porter and activist Lady Phyll attending the opening earlier this month.

Held at the museum’s Granary Square space in King’s Cross, the exhibition explores the journey of UK Black Pride from a small gathering in Southend-on-Sea in 2005 to the global platform it is today for Black and Brown LGBTQ+ voices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India CEO

Social media users quickly pointed out that large portions of the statement

Reuters

Air India CEO’s crash statement draws plagiarism claims over striking similarity to US airline speech

Air India has come under fresh scrutiny following the deadly crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025, which claimed more than 270 lives. This time, controversy surrounds the airline’s chief executive, Campbell Wilson, who is facing allegations of plagiarism over the phrasing used in his speech following the tragedy.

Speech similarity sparks online backlash

Two days after the crash, Air India released a video of Wilson expressing condolences and detailing the airline’s response. However, social media users quickly pointed out that large portions of the statement closely resembled remarks made by American Airlines CEO Robert Isom after a separate fatal mid-air incident in the US earlier this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pentagon Pizza Index

The theory gained wider popularity in recent years

Getty Images

Pentagon Pizza Index linked to 21 global crises sparks WWIII fears

A long-standing internet theory known as the "Pentagon Pizza Index" has regained attention following renewed conflict in the Middle East. The index, which links a surge in pizza deliveries near the Pentagon to looming military crises, is once again being discussed widely on social media after reports of increased activity at takeaway outlets near the US Department of Defence headquarters.

What is the Pentagon Pizza Index?

The Pentagon Pizza Index – also referred to as the Pentagon Pizza Meter – is a half-serious theory suggesting that a sharp rise in pizza orders near major US defence buildings indicates preparations for a national or international security event. The logic behind it is straightforward: when military officials are too busy to leave their offices during a crisis, they rely on fast food, typically pizza.

Keep ReadingShow less
Edinburgh Marathon 2025

The marathon route then takes participants past the historic Musselburgh Links

iStock

Edinburgh Marathon 2025: Full route, key locations and what to expect

The Edinburgh Marathon returns this weekend with thousands of runners set to take part in one of the UK’s most scenic and popular running events. The 2025 Edinburgh Marathon Festival includes a series of races, with 10K, 5K and junior events scheduled for Saturday 24 May, followed by the full marathon, half marathon, and relay races on Sunday 25 May.

First held in 1982, the Edinburgh Marathon has grown into the second largest marathon in the UK after London, selling out every year for the past 17 years. Participants from around the world gather in the Scottish capital to take on the challenge while enjoying the unique mix of historic landmarks and coastal views the route has to offer.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc