Met Office issues new fog warning affecting 14 areas across Southern England

The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for dense fog, which is expected to cause widespread travel disruption across the south of England. The warning is in place until 9 am on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Commuters and travellers have been advised to prepare for delays, particularly on roads and rail services, and to take extra care during their journeys.

Areas affected

The warning covers 14 areas across southern England, including Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth, Southampton, Surrey, and West Sussex. It also includes Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, and Wiltshire. These regions are likely to see significant reductions in visibility due to dense fog, which will affect both road and air travel during the early hours of the day.

The Met Office has advised that not all areas will experience fog, but where it does occur, it may reduce visibility to below 100 metres in some locations. This could lead to hazardous driving conditions and delays in bus, rail, and air travel. The fog is expected to clear gradually by mid-morning, but until then, travellers should exercise caution and check the latest updates before embarking on their journeys.

Potential impact on travel

The foggy conditions are expected to cause disruptions on major roads, with some bus and train services being delayed. Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to drive slowly, using fog lights where necessary to improve visibility. The Met Office has also recommended checking road conditions before leaving home to ensure a safer trip.

Air travellers are also being urged to monitor flight schedules, as there is a chance of delays or cancellations at airports in the affected regions. Passengers have been asked to contact their airlines for the latest information and to stay updated on any changes to their flight status.

Ferry travel between the mainland and the Isle of Wight could also be affected. Those using ferry services are advised to check with the relevant operators for updates and to plan ahead to avoid potential disruptions.

Official advice from the Met Office

In its official statement, the Met Office warned that while not all areas would experience fog, it is crucial to remain vigilant where fog patches do occur, particularly due to the risk of severely reduced visibility. "Where fog patches do occur, visibility may fall below 100 metres in places, leading to difficult driving conditions and some travel disruption. Fog will slowly lift by mid-morning," the Met Office stated.

It has recommended that people remain aware of updates from their travel companies and follow any advice given. "Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel, may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice," the Met Office added.

In light of these warnings, motorists are being reminded to use their headlights and fog lights appropriately. Visibility on the roads can decrease suddenly in areas affected by dense fog, making it important to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and to reduce speed where necessary.

Preparing for the conditions

If you are planning to travel during the period when the fog warning is in place, it is important to be prepared. Drivers should ensure that their vehicle's fog lights are in good working order and that their windscreen wipers are functioning properly to cope with condensation or mist buildup on the windows. Motorists should also carry emergency supplies such as a phone charger, blankets, and water in case of delays or emergencies.

For those commuting by train or bus, checking the latest updates from transport providers before setting out is essential. Many services may operate at reduced speeds due to the poor visibility, which could lead to timetable disruptions.

Passengers planning to fly from airports in the affected areas are encouraged to check with their airlines to see if their flight will be delayed or cancelled. Flight schedules are particularly susceptible to changes during periods of fog, so staying informed will help avoid unnecessary frustration.

Travelers advised to stay updated

The yellow weather warning for fog remains in place until 9am on Thursday, March 27, 2025, affecting 14 areas in the south of England. Commuters and travellers should prepare for potential travel delays and disruptions, particularly on roads and rail services. The fog is expected to clear by mid-morning, but drivers are urged to take extra precautions, such as allowing more time for their journeys and driving carefully in affected areas.

As the fog continues to lift throughout the morning, the situation is expected to improve, and normal travel conditions should resume. However, until then, it is important to stay updated with the latest travel information and follow advice from transport operators and authorities.

Travellers are reminded to check the latest forecasts and remain aware of any changes to travel plans as a result of the weather warning.