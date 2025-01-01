Floods and weather warnings disrupt New Year’s day

HEAVY rain and strong winds caused widespread disruption across the UK on New Year’s day, leading to severe flooding in parts of Greater Manchester and other regions. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, with the Environment Agency urging people to stay cautious.
In Greater Manchester, a major incident was declared after heavy overnight rainfall submerged homes, streets, and car parks.
Residents in areas such as Bolton, Didsbury, Stockport, and Wigan faced rising waters, with some left trapped in their homes without electricity or running water. Emergency services rescued individuals from vehicles stranded in Warrington and Lymm.
Floodwaters hit Stockport particularly hard, with many people stranded in their flats. Images show cars almost fully submerged in a car park, highlighting the severity of the situation. The Met Office reported over 109 flood warnings in England, with further warnings in north Wales and Scotland.
The Met also issued several yellow weather warnings for snow, ice, and wind across the UK. Heavy rain and gale-force winds disrupted New Year’s eve celebrations in cities like Blackpool, Edinburgh, and Newcastle, though events in London and Manchester went ahead. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party and fireworks were cancelled for safety reasons, leaving many disappointed.
Looking ahead, forecasters predict that temperatures will drop significantly, with Arctic air sweeping across the UK. Snow is expected to blanket northern Scotland and parts of England over the weekend, with 5–10cm likely in hilly areas. A yellow warning for snow will cover most of the UK on Sunday (5), bringing potential disruption to travel.
Rail travel has also been severely affected by the bad weather. Northern Rail cancelled services across its network, including routes to Manchester Airport. TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales urged passengers not to travel due to flooding, while ScotRail implemented speed restrictions and closed some lines.
While southern England is expected to see brighter weather later in the day, the situation remains challenging in northern and western parts of the country. The Met continues to warn of swollen rivers and flooded roads, urging drivers to avoid risky routes.
As 2025 begins, communities across the UK are grappling with the aftermath of one of the wettest New Year’s Days in recent history. Authorities remain on high alert, with emergency teams working tirelessly to keep people safe, according to the BBC.
