UK records sunniest spring since 1910, Met Office confirms

Scotland and Northern Ireland had already confirmed their sunniest springs on record last week

The UK has now, provisionally, recorded its sunniest spring on record

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 29, 2025
The UK has provisionally experienced its sunniest spring since records began, according to new data from the Met Office. Between 1 March and 27 May 2025, the country recorded 630 hours of sunshine, surpassing the previous record of 626 hours set in 2020.

The Met Office noted that the figures are still provisional, with a few days of spring remaining. However, the total already exceeds all previous sunshine records since the dataset began in 1910. The full statistics for spring 2025 are scheduled to be published on 2 June.

Scotland and Northern Ireland had already confirmed their sunniest springs on record last week, both beating their respective 2020 records.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “The UK has now, provisionally, recorded its sunniest spring on record, with still a few days of the season to go. We all remember the exceptionally sunny spring of 2020, but that title has now been surpassed by the spring of 2025.”

She added that seven of the top 10 sunniest springs in the UK have occurred since the year 2000, highlighting a noticeable trend over recent decades.

Despite the sunshine, the spring of 2025 has also been marked by notably dry conditions. While some parts of the country have experienced recent downpours, much of the UK has seen lower than average rainfall over the season. Official rainfall data is expected later this week, but early indications suggest one of the driest springs on record.

Earlier in May, the Environment Agency warned that millions of households could face water restrictions due to the “unusually dry spring”. It reported that the North West and North East of England had experienced their driest start to a calendar year since 1929. Across England, the February to April period was the driest since 1956.

These warnings were issued before the recent bouts of rain, which may affect the final rainfall figures, though not enough to offset the season’s dry conditions overall.

In comparison, spring 2024 recorded just 377 hours of sunshine, making it one of the dullest on record. The stark contrast between the two years underlines the variability in UK weather patterns.

The Met Office continues to monitor conditions closely and will release a full seasonal analysis in early June.

Drought across north-west England

drought in the north-west of England

Getty Images

Environment Agency declares drought in the north-west of England

The Environment Agency has officially declared a drought across north-west England due to reduced water supply during the sunniest spring on record.

The region experienced unexpectedly dry weather, leading to drought status being declared on 21 May. The prolonged dryness has resulted in low water levels in reservoirs and other water bodies.

Princess Diana’s childhood home destroyed in arson attack

Emergency services were called to the estate in the early hours of 28 May

The Telegraph

Farmhouse at Princess Diana’s childhood home destroyed in suspected arson attack

A farmhouse located on the Althorp Estate, the former home of Princess Diana, has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack. Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, confirmed the incident and said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately by vandals.

Emergency services were called to the estate in the early hours of 28 May, where they found the building “fully on fire”. The affected property, Dallington Grange Farmhouse, was an 18th-century building that had been unoccupied for several years and was scheduled for redevelopment.

"Telling our stories is vital for survival": Asian artists urge next generation not to give up at ACTAs 2025

Staz Nair (pictured centre, with Shailesh Solanki, left, and Kalpesh Solanki) receives the Trailblazer Award at the ACTA 2025 ceremony.

"Telling our stories is vital for survival": Asian artists urge next generation not to give up at ACTAs 2025

VETERAN Asians in the arts and creative industries have urged the next generation of aspiring artists to stick with their passion and not give up in challenging times as “we need storytelling to survive”.

Meera Syal

Lord Bilimoria honoured by Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow

Karan Bilimoria with Hany Eteiba

Lord Bilimoria honoured by Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow

LORD Karan Bilimoria has been awarded an honorary fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow for his services to education and business.

The fellowship was presented during a ceremony last Wednesday (21) by college president Professor Hany Eteiba.

Tate Brothers Hit with 21 Criminal Charges in UK Case

Legal proceedings in Romania must be concluded before any extradition to the UK

Getty Images

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan to face 21 charges in UK including rape and trafficking

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are facing 21 criminal charges in the United Kingdom, including rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed the charges, which were authorised in 2024 following an investigation by Bedfordshire Police.

Andrew Tate, 38, a British-American former kickboxer and influencer, has been charged with 10 offences involving three alleged victims. These include rape, human trafficking, actual bodily harm, and controlling prostitution for gain. His younger brother Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges related to one alleged victim, including rape, human trafficking, and actual bodily harm.

