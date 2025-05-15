Skip to content
Spring heatwave set to stay in Birmingham and West Midlands

Dry and largely sunny conditions are forecast to persist through the remainder of this week

Spring heatwave

The Met Office predicts clear skies and continued sunshine

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The unusually warm and sunny spring weather across Birmingham and the West Midlands is expected to continue into next week, according to the Met Office.

Dry and largely sunny conditions are forecast to persist through the remainder of this week and into the week beginning 20 May, with temperatures set to remain well above average for this time of year. In Birmingham, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 23°C over the weekend, with similar conditions forecast throughout next week.

The Met Office predicts clear skies and continued sunshine across much of the West Midlands, supported by a slow-moving area of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern across the region. This stable weather system is bringing settled and fine conditions, with warm temperatures during the day and cooler nights.



From Friday through Sunday, the outlook remains dry and bright, with plenty of sunshine expected once any morning low cloud clears. Temperatures will stay above seasonal norms, although nights may feel cooler in comparison.

Into next week, the mostly dry and sunny spell is likely to persist for the majority of the region. Western areas are expected to feel particularly warm or even very warm at times. However, temperatures will be slightly cooler in eastern parts of the country, especially along coastal areas. These areas may experience lingering low cloud and a brisk breeze coming in off the North Sea.

The extended spell of fine weather is providing a prolonged taste of summer, with the Met Office currently showing no significant change in conditions over the coming days for the Birmingham and West Midlands region.

birminghamdry conditionsheatwavemet officenorth seaspring weathersunny weatherwarm temperaturesweather birminghamweather todaywest midlands

More For You

UK region hit by tap water bacteria

Yorkshire Water said boiling tap water before consumption

iStock

‘Do not drink’ warning after bacteria found in tap supply in Yorkshire

A temporary 'do not drink' notice was issued to residents in parts of North Yorkshire this week following the detection of coliform bacteria in the local water supply, indicating possible contamination with human or animal waste.

Yorkshire Water advised nearly 200 postcodes across High Bentham, Low Bentham, and Burton in Lonsdale not to consume tap water unless it had been boiled, after routine testing identified above-average levels of coliforms. These bacteria are found in the digestive systems of humans and animals and can include strains such as E. coli. While coliforms themselves can cause gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhoea and stomach cramps, their presence may also indicate the risk of other harmful bacteria in the water system.

Keep ReadingShow less
RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The project is a collaboration between Wright and Newby Hall’s owners

Newby Hall

Newby Hall to debut Cornus display at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Newby Hall, the historic estate in North Yorkshire, is set to make its debut at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with a display featuring its National Plant Collection of Cornus, commonly known as flowering dogwoods.

The exhibit will showcase a variety of rare and striking Cornus trees and shrubs, highlighting the breadth and diversity of the collection. Designed by Newby Hall’s head gardener, Lawrence Wright, the woodland-themed display will be complemented by lush foliage and companion woodland planting to reflect the natural habitat of these ornamental plants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian landlords fined £20k for cramming students into unsafe London home

Mattresses on the floor in one of the bedrooms

Asian landlords fined £20k for cramming students into unsafe London home

Grant Williams

TWO brothers have been fined £20,000 and put on the ‘rogue landlord’ database after 15 people were found crammed inside a seven-bed property in north London.

Council officers also found smoke alarms covered with aluminium foil and fire doors missing after being tipped off by a neighbour.

Keep ReadingShow less
MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Guests at the MSMA Ruby Anniversary celebration at the House of Lords

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Mahesh Liloriya

The Madras State Medical Association UK (MSMA) commemorated its Ruby Anniversary with an elegant evening at the House of Lords, celebrating four decades of service, integration, and achievement in British healthcare.

The evening was graciously hosted by Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE DL, who welcomed attendees and reflected on the House of Lords’ unique role in British democracy. “Here, we win arguments not with slogans but with knowledge,” he remarked, praising the expertise of its members, including judges, scientists, military leaders—and medical professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Teen Bella Culley Located in Georgia, Detained for Drug Offenses

Georgia’s interior ministry confirmed the arrest

Facebook / Bella May Culley

British teenager Bella Culley, reported missing in Thailand, found detained in Georgia on drug charges

An 18-year-old British woman who was reported missing while travelling in Thailand has been located in Georgia, where she has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Bella May Culley, from Billingham, County Durham, was seen in handcuffs entering a court in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, according to footage released by local media. The teenager had not made contact with her family since Saturday, when she failed to check in with her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, as arranged.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc