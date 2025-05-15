Spring heatwave set to stay in Birmingham and West Midlands

The unusually warm and sunny spring weather across Birmingham and the West Midlands is expected to continue into next week, according to the Met Office.
Dry and largely sunny conditions are forecast to persist through the remainder of this week and into the week beginning 20 May, with temperatures set to remain well above average for this time of year. In Birmingham, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 23°C over the weekend, with similar conditions forecast throughout next week.
The Met Office predicts clear skies and continued sunshine across much of the West Midlands, supported by a slow-moving area of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern across the region. This stable weather system is bringing settled and fine conditions, with warm temperatures during the day and cooler nights.
From Friday through Sunday, the outlook remains dry and bright, with plenty of sunshine expected once any morning low cloud clears. Temperatures will stay above seasonal norms, although nights may feel cooler in comparison.
Into next week, the mostly dry and sunny spell is likely to persist for the majority of the region. Western areas are expected to feel particularly warm or even very warm at times. However, temperatures will be slightly cooler in eastern parts of the country, especially along coastal areas. These areas may experience lingering low cloud and a brisk breeze coming in off the North Sea.
The extended spell of fine weather is providing a prolonged taste of summer, with the Met Office currently showing no significant change in conditions over the coming days for the Birmingham and West Midlands region.