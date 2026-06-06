Twenty jailed for non-recent abuse of three girls in West Yorkshire

TWENTY people have been jailed for the sexual abuse of three girls in West Yorkshire, following a series of trials spanning nearly two years at Leeds Crown Court.

The offences, which included rape and indecent assault, took place in Dewsbury and Batley between 1995 and 2003. One victim was 12 years old when the abuse began. In some cases, victims were also supplied with Class A drugs, reported the BBC.

West Yorkshire Police said the victims had been "treated as commodities for the gratification of heartless predators."

Proceedings began in July 2023, with six separate trials. The final trial concluded in September 2024, and the last sentences were handed down in 2025.

The heaviest sentence went to Sajid Majid, 53, from Mirfield, who received 28 years for five counts of rape and three of indecent assault. Manaf Hussain, 51, from Heckmondwike, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 136 months for six rapes and one count of supplying Class A drugs.

Tariq Azam, 57, from Dewsbury, was jailed for 24 years for five rapes and four indecent assaults. Zulfiqar Ali, 47, also from Dewsbury, received 22 years and six months for four rapes, while Aurrangzeb Azam, 56, was sentenced to 20 years for ten rapes and one indecent assault.

Shakeel Haq, 58, from Birmingham, was jailed for 19 years for three rapes and false imprisonment. Rafiq Patel, 73, and Zaheed Ali Nousarka, 58, both from Batley, each received 18 years for two rapes.

Mohammed Sheikh, 53, and Mohammed Yasin, 52, both from Batley, were each sentenced to 14 years. Liaquat Hussain Hanif, 49, from Batley, received 12 years and six months, and Ebrahim Mamaniat, 56, also from Batley, received 12 years.

Ibrahim Khalifa, 88, from Bradford, was jailed for 11 years, as was Shafiq Saddique, 57, from Dewsbury. Mohammed Munir Shaffi, 48, from Batley, received nine years, and Mohammed Ishtiaq Hussain, 51, from Dewsbury, eight years. Abbas Kaji, 57, from Batley, was sentenced to seven years.

Ansar Mahmood Qayum, 49, from Dewsbury, received a further 10 years for three rapes and two indecent assaults, to run alongside an existing 20-year sentence imposed in a separate case in 2022, bringing his total to 30 years.

Donna Lynn, 45, from Heckmondwike, the only woman among those convicted, was jailed for three years for controlling prostitution. Tasawar Hussain, 46, from Heckmondwike, received three years for rape.

According to the report, two further men were found by the court to have committed the acts with which they were charged, but were deemed unfit to enter pleas.

'Enormous bravery'

Detective chief inspector Rob Stevens of Kirklees District Police said the investigation had uncovered "truly appalling sexual abuse of vulnerable girls" by a large number of offenders.

"They were repeatedly sexually assaulted, in some cases given Class A drugs, and very much treated as commodities for the gratification of heartless predators," he said.

Stevens paid tribute to the victims, saying the case had come to light because of their courage in coming forward and giving evidence across lengthy trials.

"I hope they can feel a sense of pride in the determination they have displayed to see justice done, and in seeing people who have no place in society being put behind bars," he said.