London’s ‘hottest curry’ challenge ends with diner sweating on the pavement

A man identified as Daniel taking on the extreme curry challenge at 'Bengal Village'

London’s “Hottest Curry” Challenge Leaves Diner Sweating

Raj follows with a large glass of mango lassi in an effort to cool him down

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

A viral video has captured the intense aftermath of a food challenge involving what is being called London’s “hottest curry”, as a man was seen sweating and sitting on the pavement outside the restaurant shortly after attempting the dish.

The footage, shared by Instagram account UB1UB2: Southall, West London, shows a man identified as Daniel taking on the extreme curry challenge at Bengal Village, an Indian restaurant in East London. The video begins with restaurant owner Raj presenting the dish while wearing a gas mask — a precaution, it appears, against the powerful fumes of the curry.

Soon after, Daniel is seen outside the restaurant, visibly distressed, sweating and seated on the pavement. Raj follows with a large glass of mango lassi in an effort to cool him down and encourage him to continue.

Curry made with 72 chilli varieties

According to a report by the Evening Standard, the curry in question is prepared using a specially made paste that blends 72 different types of chilli sourced globally. Among these are the Carolina Reaper — one of the hottest chillies in the world — as well as scotch bonnet, bird’s eye, naga and snake chillies.

The intense blend is cooked with traditional Indian spices including cumin, fenugreek and mustard seeds, along with garlic, onions, and ghee, resulting in a deep red chicken curry known for its extreme heat.

Chefs are reportedly required to wear gloves during preparation due to the potency of the ingredients.

Not everyone can handle the heat

The Standard further reports that previous challengers have suffered strong reactions. One diner was nearly hospitalised, while another was found lying on the restaurant floor, overwhelmed by the curry’s strength.

While the challenge continues to attract daring food enthusiasts, the restaurant has made it clear that it’s not for the faint-hearted, and comes with plenty of warnings.

