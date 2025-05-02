Skip to content
UK experiences warmest start to May on record

Thursday also marked the hottest day of the year so far

Record-Breaking Heat: UK’s Hottest Early May in History

The dry conditions have contributed to wildfires

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 02, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The UK has experienced its warmest start to May on record, with temperatures soaring and sparking concerns over climate change. According to the Met Office, Kew Gardens in south-west London recorded 29.3°C on Thursday afternoon, surpassing the previous May 1 record high of 27.4°C set at Lossiemouth in Moray in 1990. This makes May 1, 2025, the hottest on record since records began in 1860.

Thursday also marked the hottest day of the year so far, surpassing Wednesday’s high of 26.7°C recorded in Wisley, Surrey. While some may welcome the unseasonably warm weather, others have warned that such temperatures, coupled with below-average rainfall for four consecutive months, are indicative of concerning climate trends.

The dry conditions have contributed to wildfires, with firefighters battling a 2km moorland blaze near Ripponden, West Yorkshire. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon, prompting West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to deploy 18 crews to control the rapidly spreading flames. Support units from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were also called in to assist efforts.

In addition to wildfires, the hot weather has raised concerns about safety in open water swimming. Emergency services in Nottingham recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who encountered difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park on Wednesday evening. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious when entering open bodies of water, as the risks of drowning increase during warmer periods.

ITV Weather presenter Becky Mantin emphasized that the rising temperatures are a cause for concern rather than celebration. She pointed out that it is unusual to reach nearly 30°C in the UK on the first day of May and that consecutive months of below-average rainfall indicate broader environmental issues. Mantin highlighted that climate change affects not only daily weather patterns but also native wildlife, agricultural resources, infrastructure, and even the geographical size of the UK, as rising sea levels threaten coastal areas.

Globally, 2024 was the hottest year on record, continuing a trend of increasing temperatures and extreme weather events. Scientists and environmental advocates have urged action to mitigate the effects of climate change, emphasizing the need for sustainable policies to prevent further disruptions.

While warm days are pleasant, experts warn that these frequent and early occurrences signal long-term climate shifts that demand attention.

